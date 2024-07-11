Music Notes: Eminem on how to listen his album, Fat Joe and Remy Ma announce new song and more

-- With his album The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce) about to drop, Eminem is letting fans know the best way to listen to the project. Taking to the social platform X, he wrote, "Public service announcement: the 'death of slim shady' is a conceptual album. Therefore, if you listen to songs out of order they might not make sense. Enjoy."

Desiigner was arrested and charged with indecent exposure in 2023 after he exposed himself on a plane from Tokyo to Minneapolis. Speaking to podcaster Adam22, he says he was unaware of his actions and blamed them on his vegan diet.

"I didn’t know what I was doing," he said. "I was fully tweaked out of my mind. This was when I was vegan, I didn’t have enough sugars and stuff like that ... I was kind of, like, out of my body."

"It really wasn't who my character was. I was on medication and just went to sleep on the plane," he continued, admitting he was worried people would view him as "a pervert."

-- When speaking to Elliott Wilson, Jeremy Hecht and DJ Hed, 2 Chainz claimed he had the best verse on Kanye West's "Mercy." But Big Sean, who is also on the track, commented under a clip of 2 Chainz's bold claim, "Nah i did the verse first n everybody wrote theirs after me. I just freestyled it n then Ye was like 'thats it!' N put everybody on after."

“[S]ame with Clique…," added Sean. "Chainz put his verse on later so he of course had an advantage n made his verse more lyrical.”

-- Fat Joe and Remy Ma have teamed for another song, "Outta Control," dropping at midnight. "SUMMER WILL NEVER BE THE SAME," he wrote on Instagram.

