Music Notes: Fat Joe gets key to NYC, John Legend to perform at DNC and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

John Legend will join the list of performers who have taken the stage at the Democratic National Convention, Rolling Stone reports. He'll welcome Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to the stage Wednesday with a performance that will pay tribute to Minnesota legend Prince and the state where Walz rose to success as a governor.

Fat Joe was honored with the key to New York City Tuesday following his performance at the Rise Up NYC event in Orchard Beach. Mayor Eric Adams presented him with the key, telling News 12 The Bronx, "His music has unlocked our hearts for so many years. ... Fat Joe is a real legend, and we're just really thrilled about giving him the key to the city."

Kehlani has surprised fans with the announcement of the sequel to the 2019 mixtape While We Wait. The singer shared the cover art for While We Wait 2 on Wednesday, alongside the release date: Aug. 28.

