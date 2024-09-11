Music Notes: Future, Tyla and more

Future's Mixtape Pluto project finally has a release date. "F*** the publicity I got this out the mud MIXTAPE PLUTO 9-20-24," he wrote alongside the cover art. He also previewed the song in "Too Fast."

Beyoncé mentioned That Mexican OT as one of the artists currently inspiring her in her GQ interview, and he is grateful for it. "THANK YU!!! Beyoncé & S/O TO HOUSTON," he wrote on the social platform X, alongside a meme of Tiffany "New York" Pollard saying Bey's name.

Tyla appears in the new commercial for Bose's Ultra Open Earbuds. She's listening to music as her outfit's being pulled together, while Central Cee's on a photoshoot and Don Toliver appears to be on tour. BLACKPINK's Lisa's seen wearing the headphones during rehearsal. "I really like the way these look. So stylish," Tyla said of the earbuds. They're $299 and available in classic black, white, two shades of blue and a limited-edition silver hue in honor of Bose's 60th anniversary.

