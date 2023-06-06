Music notes: Ice Spice, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross and more

Ice Spice joined the remix to Taylor Swift's "Karma," which is now her highest-charting song to date. The single jumped from #27 to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, also becoming the rapper's third top 10 and top five track.

If one Kendrick Lamar isn't enough for you, you'd probably be satisfied with his latest performance. The rapper took the stage at Primavera Sound in Barcelona over the weekend, and he tapped a bunch of Kendrick lookalikes as his background dancers for the song "Savior."

Gunplay hand-delivered a gift to Rick Ross for being a constant support in his life. "Gave my big brother a token of my appreciation for believing in me when nobody did...I love you forever my brother thank you!!!" he wrote on Instagram. The gift was an iced-out chain with the words "Anml Shelter," which is also the name of Gunplay's collective and 2018 album.

Speaking of Ross, he was blamed for the trash left at a local plaza. Those working there claimed people, possibly a group unable to get into his car show, partied at the plaza, leaving broken bottles and other trash on the ground. Ross' attorney tells WSB-TV the rapper had nothing to do with the mess at the plaza.

In celebration of a new deal, 50 Cent hosted a dinner at Brooklyn Chop House in Times Square and ordered "every item on the menu," Page Six reports. He even left a $1,000 tip on the bill.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.