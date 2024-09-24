Music Notes: J. Cole's new verse, Lil Durk's debut on 'Ghost' and more

-J. Cole is featured on a new song titled "A Plate Of Collard Greens" by Daylyt. His contribution includes some lyrics about a challenging upbringing, as well as direct and indirect mentions of stars like Michael Jackson and Jayson Tatum. Daylyt previously appeared on Cole's Might Delete Later song "Pi."

-Lil Durk is making his debut on Power Book II: Ghost. Gianni Paolo, who plays Brayden Weston on the series, confirmed the news after an episode leaked. "We kept it a secret for a year and a half and they wanna leak it two days before the mf episode," he wrote on Instagram, alongside pictures with Durk. "Cats out of the bag now big bros TV debut Thursday at midnight."

Burna Boy and Tems will headline Portugal's Afro Nation festival when it returns for its fifth anniversary in July 2025 on Praia Da Rocha Beach. The presale starts Oct. 2, followed by the general sale on Oct. 3.

-During an interview with Elle, Tyla pranked her mother, telling her that she was pregnant, and was met with the following response: "Yeah, I'm happy. I had a feeling for a long time. That's what I'm seriously shocked about. Oh my God. I swear to God. I had premonitions. I swear to God."

"I don't know who the father is," Tyla continued, before coming clean. Her mom then replied, "Tyla, but I had a premonition. I spoke to Auntie Mila and I told her I need grandchildren. Oh my God, Tyla. Am I supposed to scream?" Tyla also pranked Central Cee during the interview.

