Music Notes: Khalid, Kendrick Lamar, Doechii and more

It may be the fall season, but Khalid clearly has summer on his mind. He's announced his It's Always Summer Somewhere Tour for 2026, which kicks off May 16 and does, of course, include some summer dates. Lauv will join him as a special guest for the 25-city tour, which has dates set in Las Vegas, Toronto, Atlanta, Charlotte and more. The general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The Upshaws, a show about a working-class family in Indianapolis, will be coming back for a final season. Season 5 (or Part 7) of the Netflix show will premiere on Jan. 15. "Truly grateful to Netflix for giving us this season to once again bring the warmth and funny that we're known for (and with this fifth and final — some closure) to our Upshaws family," creator and executive producer Regina Hicks says in a statement. Fellow creator and EP Wanda Sykes adds, "We are excited to give the show and the fans a proper farewell."

Kendrick Lamar is ending 2025 as Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, thanks to the charting success of his album GNX, its song "Luther" and Billboard touring data. He's also #1 on Billboard's lists of the top Hot 100 songwriters, top rap artists, top R&B/hip-hop artists – male and top rap artists – male.

Doechii, who joins K. Dot on the U.K. leg of the Grand National Tour, has TikTok's music trend of the year with her song "Anxiety." The song also placed on the platform's top 10 songs in the U.S. and the top 20 songs globally.

CeCe Winans is Billboard's top gospel artist for the second year in a row.

