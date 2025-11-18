Music Notes: Leon Thomas, DJ Khaled and more

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have enlisted Martha Stewart as a new partner for their brand Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop. She'll promote the gin and share some recipes for cocktails she's created with the alcohol. "I think gin has to have a superior flavor," Stewart said in a statement, according to Complex. "It has to be smooth and not intrusive on your senses. STILL G.I.N. is so flavorful and so aromatic. It's my go-to spirit now and I use it in cocktails where I might have used something else before. It's just that versatile and good." She's shared her first recipe for a drink called Water Melly.

While Martha and Snoop have had a long-standing friendship, 50 Cent credits the rapper for helping with his decision-making in life. Alongside a video of Snoop recalling his influence on 50 Cent, 50 confirmed his statements were true. "He ain't lying I studied that Doggy Style album," he wrote. "The s*** was so good if you didn't listen to it you couldn't make the right creative choices."

Leon Thomas has reacted to fights that broke out at his concert Sunday at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland. In a comment section of a video capturing one of the altercations, he penned, "I got no songs that warrant this." He then doubled down on X, writing, "I don't got one song for yall to be doing this too."

DJ Khaled's Aalam of God arrives in 2026, but he's already teasing the album. He shared what the title means on CBS Mornings. "It's just basically saying we gotta always show our gratitude to the highest and show love to each other and unite and come together," he explained. The full interview is on YouTube and CBS Mornings' social media.

