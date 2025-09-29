Music Notes: Megan Thee Stallion, Ne-Yo and more

It seems Ne-Yo doesn't want all his fans to come closer. Videos surfaced of him slapping a fan who rushed the stage during his performance of "Because of You" in Japan. "This is what you DON'T do. I'm a gentleman but I WILL slap the s*** out of a person for disrespecting my stage," he wrote in an Instagram Story with video of the incident. "And then keep the party going. Don't try me. All love, til it's not." In a video showing another angle, he wrote, "Had he ran up with love I woulda let him rock for a minute…idiot. Don't be this guy."

Megan Thee Stallion is teasing her return with a post on Instagram. The video finds her in a peach-colored jumpsuit trying different poses. "Okay, Hotties, my man [is] gone to work now," she wrote of boyfriend Klay Thompson. "Y'all ready for me?" Thompson is preparing for the NBA preseason in October.

LaKeith Stanfield isn't just an actor, he also makes music. He dropped his new single, "Fast Life," featuring Kid Cudi, which marks his debut on Def Jam. "I originally wrote and recorded this song about 7 years ago. My life was turbulent, exciting, and sad. This song explores that feeling in my journey," he told Vibe. A music video for the song is available to watch on YouTube.

Teyana Taylor is one of the people making an appearance on LeBron James' digital series, The Main Thing, arriving Thursday on Uninterrupted, his YouTube channel. She's seen in the trailer for the show, a partnership with Indeed, intended to "explore how skills honed through life experience, hard work, and creativity open doors across industries," according to a press release. Tony Hawk, digital creator Marques Brownlee and fashion designer Melody Ehsani are also on the show.

