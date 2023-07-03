Music notes: Nicki Minaj, Floyd Mayweather and more

Nicki Minaj recently made headlines after mentioning TV personality Natalie Nunn in her song "Endless Fashion" from Lil Uzi Vert's new album, Pink Tape. "Ayo, even if my name was Natalie, none these ... still couldn't chin-check me," she raps, seemingly referencing Natalie's often-talked-about chin. Many fans saw the lyrics as shade, while Natalie responded positively to the shout-out. "I LOVE YOU @nickiminaj," the former Bad Girls Club star wrote on Instagram.

Michael Jordan says he isn't a fan of his son's partner. TMZ caught up with the NBA Hall of Famer to get his opinion of Marcus' relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Jordan's longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen. Initially, Jordan chuckles; when asked if he approves of the union, he responds, "No!" Reports first surfaced of the relationship between Marcus, 32, and Larsa, 48, back in September 2022.

Blac Chyna has received her honorary doctorate degree in humanities from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College. She shared footage over the weekend of her emotional speech, which was given during the ceremony back in January. "I would like to thank God, thank Jesus, thank the Holy Spirit," Chyna, who now prefers to go by her given name, Angela White, said in the tearful address.

Anyone who follows Floyd Mayweather knows how much he enjoys spending time with his grandson KJ. The former boxer shared a sweet Instagram video of the two playing around while in the air on a private jet. "The only other person that played in the air this long was Michael Jordan," Mayweather said in the post. KJ is the son of Mayweather's daughter Yaya Mayweather and Louisiana rapper NBA YoungBoy.

