Music Notes: Travis Scott's mugshot merch, Don’t Be Dumb ﻿release date and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Travis Scott is making light of his recent arrest for intoxication and trespassing, all while being charitable. Now being sold on his website are $35 T-shirts with a picture of his mugshot over the words "It's Miami," which is what he told police after he admitted he'd been drinking alcohol. Five dollars from each sale will benefit his Cactus Jack Foundation.

A$AP Rocky's fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb, finally has a release date: Aug. 30. He is said to have announced the date after teasing clips toward the end of the AWGE "American Sabotage" show during Paris Fashion Week. Links to presave the album and shop for merch from the American Sabotage collection were shared.

Snoop Dogg is praising Kendrick Lamar for uniting people at his Pop Out concert Wednesday. "Sending a big shout-out to K. Dot and all the homies from the West that stood together unified, organized in peace [and] love," Snoop said. "That was fun to watch. Beautiful to see all my peoples come together… K. Dot, you are the King of the West. That's the kind of s*** kings do, we unite."

Many have noticed Sean "Diddy" Combs has wiped his Instagram clean amid the sexual assault allegations against him. His posts on the social platform X are still up, with a pinned statement from December 2023 in which he claimed people tried to "assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy."

