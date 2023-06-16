Music notes: Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Yung Miami and more

Travis Scott paid homage to The Beatles while once again teasing his Utopia album. The rapper was spotted at the Abbey Road studios, where he allegedly recorded some music with SZA, whose bodyguard held the now-popular Utopia briefcase. Travis was also captured holding the briefcase as he and his security crossed the street in single file; the image mirrors The Beatles' Abbey Road album cover.

It appears Kendrick Lamar may have another Instagram account under the name @jojoruski. It's the only account his official one follows and it features photos of him, Michael Jackson, 2Pac and more.

Yung Miami is a mother of two, but would she have a child with Diddy? A fan asked, "If you got pregnant by Diddy would you keep it?" and Miami simply responded, "Yeah."

Snoop Dogg celebrated his and wife Shante Broadus' 26th wedding anniversary this week. In honor of the day, he shared a series of Instagram posts sharing some of their special moments. "Happy anniversary. @bosslady_ent 26 years and still rollin," he captioned one.

