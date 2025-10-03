Music Notes: Tyler, The Creator, Khalid and 50 Cent

Tyler, The Creator took time Friday to send birthday wishes to Ayo Edebiri and A$AP Rocky. He started with a message to Ayo, sharing photos of the two of them together on his Instagram Story. "You think you grown now?" he wrote. "Welcome to the threes. It only gets better, don't let them lie to you." To Rocky, Tyler wrote, "And to my work husband. Love you, bro." He also posted a pic of them flaunting their gold grillz.

Khalid revealed the track list for his album, After the Sun Goes Down, arriving Oct. 10. The songs are written in blue font over a photo of him rocking matching blue hair and nails. There are a total of 16 tracks, including "medicine," "impulsive," "angel boy" and "hurt people." No features were mentioned.

50 Cent took to his socials to share his reaction to being mentioned on Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl. "And it was not an invitation/ But as the 50 Cеnt song played (Song played)/ Should've kissed you anyway (Anyway)," Taylor sings on "Ruin the Friendship." 50 responded, "@taylorswift13 s*** is popping right now, she shout me out, she don't shout you out. LOL. THIS IS FOR BIG TIMERS ONLY! wait I'm the only shout out on the whole album."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.