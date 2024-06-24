Music Notes: 'XXL' Freshman Class of 2024 + Gunna's new music video

It's that time again: XXL has announced the Freshman Class of 2024, its list of "rising rappers" who "are out here bodying the competition." Making it to the latest class are Skilla Baby, Cash Cobain, Maiya the Don, 4batz, Hunxho, ScarLip, Lay Bankz, Southside, Rich Amiri, BossMan Dlow, Lay Bankz, That Mexican OT and BigXthaplug.

Gunna's "back in the a" for his latest video off his One of Wun album. Directed by Leff, the clip finds him performing, riding and making his way around his hometown of Atlanta.

Billboard reports Don Toliver's earned his fourth consecutive top 10 with his fourth studio album, Hardstone Psycho, debuting at #3 on the Billboard 200. It sold 76,500 equivalent album units in its first week, becoming his best week in overall units, his largest streaming week and his best sales week.

Ludacris' performance at the Tacos and Tequila Fest in Franklin, Wisconsin, was canceled because of the weather, but he wasn't leaving without touching the fans. He and rapper SteveDaStoner, who is known for performing free concerts wherever he goes, put on an impromptu show for fans at 3rd Street Market Hall. Luda performed "Move B****" with a JBL speaker slung across his shoulder.

