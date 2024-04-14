Music producer Rico Wade dies at 52

Rico Wade, the Atlanta-based music producer of Organized Noize and The Dungeon Family, has died, his family and music groups announced on Saturday. Wade was 52.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected passing of our son, father, husband, and brother Rico Wade. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a talented individual who touched the lives of so many,” read a statement from Wade’s family announcing his death.

"We ask that you respect the legacy of our loved one and our privacy at this time," the statement continued.

Wade gained recognition for his work producing world-famous musical acts like OutKast, Ludacris, Killer Mike and several more. Wade's work with The Dungeon Family, and later Organized Noize, is considered an important foundation for the modern success of southern hip-hop.

"We are devastated by the news of the passing of our dear brother Rico Wade. The world has lost one of the most innovative architects in music, and we have lost an invaluable friend," read a statement from Organized Noize and The Dungeon Family.

The music collective recognized Wade’s impact on their group in their message.

"Rico was the cornerstone of Organized Noize and The Dungeon Family, and we will forever treasure his memory and the moments we shared, creating music as a united team," the statement continued.

Wade was responsible in part for producing Outkast's hit 1994 debut album Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik and TLC's 1995 Grammy-winning hit "Waterfalls."

Wade’s counterparts from across the music world weighed in to pay tribute to the producer.

Former Dungeon Family member rapper Killer Mike took to Instagram to pay tribute to Wade writing, "I deeply appreciate your acceptance into The Dungeon Family, mentorship, Friendship and Brotherhood. Idk where I would be without y'all."

Famed Atlanta rapper, and cousin to Wade, Future, also posted a tribute on social media.

"This life wouldn’t b possible if it wasn’t for my cousin. Love u forever," wrote Future on his Instagram Story.

