Music Soulchild, Ledisi, Robert Glasper and more to join Maxwell's R&B cruise

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

Maxwell is gearing up to set sail with a special cruise featuring beloved R&B musicians Music SoulchildLedisiRobert Glasper and more.

Fans aboard the inaugural four-night, five-day Urban Hang Suite Cruise, expected to depart Miami on February 10, will also be treated to performances by Sabrina ClaudioLeela JamesGallant, special DJ sets and more stars to be announced.

Maxwell will perform twice for guests, who'll also be able to enjoy comedy sets and exclusive parties.

The ocean cruise will take place on the Norwegian Pearl, with stops slated for Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau in the Bahamas.

More details and ticket information for Maxwell's Urban Hang Suite Cruise can be found on the event's official website.

