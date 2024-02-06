Musical of Prince’s 'Purple Rain' to open in singer’s hometown

A stage adaptation of Prince's Purple Rain is expected to wind up on Broadway, but before it hits the Great White Way, it will make its debut in Prince's hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The musical’s pre-Broadway premiere is expected to take place in the spring of 2025, at Minneapolis’ historic State Theatre.

Producer Orin Wolf is behind the show, which will be using Prince's original music. Two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins is on board to write the book, and Tony Award nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz is set to direct.

"Prince talked about adapting Purple Rain for the stage for years. It's only fitting that we launch this world premiere musical version in the city where it all began, Prince's hometown, Minneapolis," said L Londell McMillan, chairman of The NorthStar Group, and Larry Mestel, founder & CEO of Primary Wave Music. "We're very excited for the creative team to be inspired by the Minneapolis sound and the unparalleled and unique spirit of the city that Prince inspired."

Released in July 1984, Purple Rain starred Prince as The Kid, a talented but troubled musician who escapes his abusive home life through his music. It also followed his budding romance with an aspiring singer, played by Apollonia. The film grossed close to $70 million in the United States.

The soundtrack was Prince’s first #1 and spent 24 weeks on top of the chart, thanks to such hits as “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” the title track and “Let’s Go Crazy.”

