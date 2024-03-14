NAACP Image Awards announces lineup of presenters

By Andrea Tuccillo

The 55th NAACP Image Awards has announced its star-studded lineup of presenters.

Delroy Lindo, Deon Cole, Diarra Kilpatrick, Donnie Wahlberg, Erika Alexander, Idris Elba, Jeffrey Wright, Keke Palmer, Kenya Barris, Kerry Washington, Leslie Jones, Lil Rel Howery, Morris Chestnut, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sabrina Elba, Sterling K. Brown and Taraji P. Henson will all be taking the stage to hand out awards.

Andra Day has also been announced as a performer.

As previously announced, Amanda Gorman will be receiving the Chairman's Award, and New Edition will receive the Hall of Fame Award.

The televised ceremony, hosted by Queen Latifah, takes place Saturday, March 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and CBS.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

