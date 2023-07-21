Nas drops 'Magic 2' with features from 50 Cent & 21 Savage

After teasing the new project on social media throughout the week, Nas dropped off his latest album, Magic 2.

The 11-track project is produced by the rapper's longtime collaborator Hit-Boy and includes the song "Office Hours" featuring 50 Cent as well as the bonus track, "One Mic, One Gun" featuring 21 Savage.

50 Cent took part in announcing the project on Tuesday, July 18, by posting the album cover art and sharing the title to their song.

"Yal ain't herd me in minute, @nas felt like it was time so it's done," he wrote on Instagram.

Following the November 2022 release of King's Disease III, Magic 2 marks Nas and Hit-Boy's fifth project together. The duo unveiled its prequel, Magic, as a surprise on Christmas Eve, 2021.

The Grammy winner will soon hit the road alongside Wu-Tang Clan to bring back their coheadlining N.Y. State of Mind Tour. The global tour kicked off in May of this year and is scheduled to wrap in October.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.