Nas drops music video for "Motion" off ﻿'Magic 2'

Nas unveiled the music video for "Motion," one of 11 tracks off his latest studio album, Magic 2.

The Kid Art-directed visual follows the release of Nas' 16th studio album, his fifth with longtime producer Hit-Boy. The duo unveiled its prequel, Magic, as a surprise on Christmas Eve, 2021.

Magic 2 includes the song "Office Hours" featuring 50 Cent as well as the bonus track, "One Mic, One Gun" featuring 21 Savage.

The new video arrives on the heels of Nas' induction into Billboard's Hip-Hop Hall of Fame. The rapper, alongside Lil Wayne, were the recipients of the inaugural award.

In Nas' acceptance speech during the magazine's R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event on Tuesday, August 8, he said he didn't start rapping to gain accolades, but because of his love for music.

"I didn't get into it for awards," he said, "We got into it because we love the art form."

Nas is soon expected to take the stage at Mass Appeal's Hip-Hop 50 Live, a star-studded concert at New York's Yankee Stadium in honor of hip-hop's 50th birthday.

He's also bringing his co-headlining NY State of Mind Tour with Wu-Tang Clan back to North America beginning September 20 in Nashville.

