Nas once again extends Las Vegas residency celebrating 30 years of debut album, 'Illmatic'

Columbia Records
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Nas may have a "N.Y. State of Mind," but his milestone celebration of Illmatic will continue in Vegas. He's added a summer run to his residency at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, with shows now scheduled through July.

"My experience performing at Encore Theater with the Las Vegas Philharmonic has been truly unforgettable," Nas says in a statement, per The Source. "I look forward to extending our musical partnership and welcoming thousands more fans to partake in this experience."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com.

NAS ILLMATIC: LIVE with the Las Vegas Philharmonic kicked off with three shows on Labor Day weekend of 2024 to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of Nas' debut album, Illmatic.

He added five shows in February 2025 due to popular demand, extending it once again for the newly announced summer dates.

