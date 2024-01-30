NASCAR names Dwayne ‘The Rock” Johnson Grand Marshal for 2024 Daytona 500

WWE superstar, Actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is named the Grand Marshal for this year’s “Great American Race.”

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL USA, World Copyright: Nigel Kinrade, NKP Thunderbirds (Nigel Kinrade/NKP)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Johnson will say the famous opening race phrase, “Drivers, start you engines.”

President of Daytona International Speedway, Frank Kelleher said, “Nothing compares to the intensity and anticipation of that first command of the NASCAR season as we kick off the 66th running of the Daytona 500, and who better to say those four famous words than Dwayne Johnson,”

Grammy winner, Pitbull, will perform in the pre-race show on the ballfield.

The Daytona 500 will take place at the Daytona International Speedway on February 19th.

The race begins at 2:30pm.


Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

