Nat Geo unveils first trailer for 'Genius: MLK/X'

National Geographic has unveiled the first trailer for Genius: MLK/X, the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X installment of its Genius anthology series.

"We meet at last," says a voice in the beginning of the clip, in which King Jr., played by Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Malcolm X, played by Aaron Pierre, come face-to-face.

Weruche Opia plays King's wife, Coretta Scott King, and Jayme Lawson takes on the role of Malcolm X's wife, Betty Shabazz.

The two-and-a-half minute-long trailer previews scenes from the drama docuseries, which simultaneously explores the trailblazing lives and accomplishments of the two history makers, the impact of their differing philosophies and how they contributed to America's advancement through the Civil Rights Movement.

The fourth installment of the Emmy-nominated Genius franchise, Genius: MLK/X, will include eight total episodes, kicking off with a two-episode premiere on Nat Geo February 1 and later streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

