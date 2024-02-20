2 adults arrested, charged with murder after mass shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

People view a memorial dedicated to the victims of last week’s mass shooting in front of Union Station, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Authorities say two juveniles have been charged with crimes connected to the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP)

A pair of adults were charged with murder on Tuesday after a mass shooting broke out in Kansas City following the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade downtown, according to ABC News.

Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays were arrested and are both facing second-degree murder charges, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, per the report. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Tuesday that they believe Mays was in a "verbal argument" at the parade with someone that "quickly escalated" to him and others pulling out guns

Both Miller and Mays are still in a local hospital recovering from injuries they sustained in the shooting. They are being held on a $1 million bond.

The new charges come days after two unidentified juveniles were charged with gun possession and resisting arrest for their alleged roles in the mass shooting.

Just minutes after the parade ended last week in Kansas City, one woman was killed and 22 people were injured when a mass shooting broke out. Half of those injured in the shooting were kids under 16 years old. Elizabeth Galvan, who was a DJ for a local radio station, was killed in the shooting. She was 43. Her family has since set up a GoFundMe , which pop star Taylor Swift donated $100,000 to .

Police have said that the shooting was a result of a dispute among several people, and it was not related to terrorism. There were 800 police and law enforcement officers patrolling the parade route at the time. The shooting occurred on the southwest side of Union Station.

Thousands of people had made the trip to downtown Kansas City to celebrate with the Chiefs after they beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII earlier this month. It marked the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl win in the last five seasons.