2023 F1 drivers' and constructors' standings

F1 Grand Prix of Qatar - Sprint LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - OCTOBER 07: 2023 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates on his car in parc ferme after the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Lusail International Circuit on October 07, 2023 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) (Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Max Verstappen won the 2023 Formula 1 world drivers' championship after finishing second in the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint.

Verstappen entered the Qatar Grand Prix weekend with a 177-point lead on second-place Sergio Perez, his Red Bull Racing teammate, needing to score just three points to clinch his third straight championship. Verstappen and Perez, respectively, traded off winning the first four races of the season before Verstappen embarked on a historic 10-race win streak that made his third straight championship a formality.

2023 F1 drivers' standings

1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 433* 2. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 224 3. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes – 194 4. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 183 5. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari – 153 6. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari – 145 7. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes – 136 8. George Russell (63), Mercedes – 132 9. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes – 83 10. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 4711. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault – 46 12. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault – 44 13. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes – 23 14. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 10 15. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari – 6 16. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 6 17. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 3 18. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari – 3 19. Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 2 20. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes – 021. Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0 22. Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0* — Clinched world championship

F1 constructors' standings

1. Red Bull RBPT — 657^2. Mercedes — 3263. Ferrari — 2984. Aston Martin-Mercedes — 2305. McLaren-Mercedes — 2196. Alpine-Renault — 907. Williams-Mercedes — 238. Alfa Romeo-Ferrari — 169. Haas Ferrari — 1210. AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT^Clinched constructors championship

Remaining 2023 F1 schedule

United States Grand PrixCircuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas October 22, 3 p.m. ET

Mexico City Grand PrixAutdoromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City October 29, 4 p.m. ET

Sao Paulo Grand PrixJosé Carlos Pace Autodrome, São Paulo November 5, noon ET

Las Vegas Grand PrixLas Vegas Strip Street Circuit, Las Vegas November 19, 1 a.m. ET

Abu Dhabi Grand PrixYas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates November 26, 8 a.m. ET