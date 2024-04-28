2024 NFL Draft grades: Buffalo Bills play it safe but also nab potential impact receiver

Overall Buffalo Bills grade: C+

The Bills played this draft safe and took home 10 players, although only one wide receiver in Keon Coleman. Even though Coleman didn’t have the cleanest end to his season and a slow 40-yard dash time at the scouting combine, he still has shown serious talent in college football. Coleman will start right away for the Bills and will immediately have a chance to prove whether he can separate from NFL cornerbacks. The Bills had another solid pickup in Ray Davis, but other than that this draft class was just fine. Probably not too many movers and shakers, but some quality players at positions of need. It will be interesting to see what happens with Travis Clayton, a developmental offensive line prospect from England.

Favorite pick: Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky (128th overall)

Davis is an older prospect, but man, he is the perfect player to pair with James Cook in the backfield. Davis is a punishing runner who doesn't fear contact and has some wiggle to get away from defenders. He won't be out-touching Cook as a rookie, but he should prove to be a valuable member of this offense.

Least favorite pick: DeWayne Carter, DL, Duke (95th overall)

Nitpicking here because this is a fine pick who fits Buffalo’s style of play up front. Maybe they could have gotten someone more disruptive, like Brandon Dorlus, with this pick. Still, it's hard to complain here. Carter has the speed and explosion to be a disruptive presence up front — and the versatility on the interior to allow his new teammate Ed Oliver to be the best version of himself.

Draft picks

Round 2, Pick 33: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State Round 2, Pick 60: Cole Bishop, S, Utah Round 3, Pick 95: DeWayne Carter, DL, Duke Round 4, Pick 128: Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky Round 5, Pick 141: Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, OL, Georgia Round 5, Pick 160: Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington Round 5, Pick 168: Javon Solomon, LB, Troy Round 6, Pick 204: Tylan Grable, OT, UCF Round 6, Pick 219: Daequan Hardy, CB, Penn State Round 7, Pick 221: Travis Clayton, OL, International Pathway Program (England)