2024 Olympics: 10 of the best images from Day 4 of the Paris Games

Before the setting comes into play, the Paris Olympics are already guaranteed to be a spectacle.

The best athletes from around the world twist, contort, jump and dive in ways most of us couldn't even imagine. Mix in the backdrop of one of the world's most iconic cities in Paris and its surroundings, and it adds up to a photographer's dream.

In the pool

The pool provides some of the best opportunities as photographers wait for the perfect moment when body and water collide. Photographers on Tuesday took advantage of underwater camera technology to capture some artistic shots.

Combat sports

Combat sports such as boxing and fencing allow photographers to capture both the brute force and athleticism that's on display in Paris.

3x3 basketball

While not a combat sport, basketball certainly is a contact sport.

Volleyball

An overhead camera gives photographers a unique perspective on volleyball.

Trap shooting

A photographer captured the precise moment a shooter fired her shot in the trap shooting competition.

Women's gymnastics

Tuesday was a day of redemption and celebration for the gold-medal U.S. women's gymnastics team.