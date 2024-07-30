2024 Olympics: Team USA 3x3 women's team falls in opener against Germany

3x3 Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Day 4 Hailey Van Lith of USA looks dejected during the Women's Pool Round match between Germany and United States of America on Day 4 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at La Concorde on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images) (DeFodi Images/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

PARIS — The U.S. 3x3 women’s basketball team has only practiced together for two weeks because of an array of injuries.

That showed Tuesday night when the Americans opened pool play with a sloppy 17-13 loss to Germany.