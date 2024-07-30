2024 Olympics: Team USA 3x3 women's team falls in opener against Germany

PARIS — The U.S. 3x3 women’s basketball team has only practiced together for two weeks because of an array of injuries.
That showed Tuesday night when the Americans opened pool play with a sloppy 17-13 loss to Germany.
