2024 Paris Olympics: NBC's Mike Tirico swiftly apologizes for misidentifying Martinique flag as Palestine on broadcast

Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15 PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: Silver medalist Mathias Lessort #26 of Team France smiles while wearing the flag of Martinique on the podium during the Men's basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

NBC broadcaster Mike Tirico issued a swift apology on social media for misidentifying a flag worn by France's Mathias Lessort during the men's basketball medal ceremony on Saturday.

"Just acknowledging, as soon as possible, my error for misidentifying the Martinique flag as the flag of Palestine during the medal ceremony at Men’s Basketball today," Tirico wrote. "They are similar but obviously distinctly different, which is quite important for all involved. I apologize for the error and will correct on-air during our primetime show tonight."

The flag draped around Lessort's shoulders was for Martinique, an overseas territory of France located in the Caribbean Sea. However, Tirico said Lessort was wearing the Palestine flag during the NBC broadcast.

"You saw with Lessort, one of the backup centers, the Palestine flag draped over his shoulders," Tirico said, via Awful Announcing. "We are certainly conscious of any displays regarding the Middle East conflict from athletes involved in these games."

Considering the current conflict between Israel and Hama, it may have been natural to presume that some sort of political statement was being made. Yet the Martinique and Palestine flags also look quite similar with a red triangle on the left and thick stripes extending across the rest of the symbol.

The key difference is that the Palestinian flag has black, white and green rectangles, while Martinique has green and black rectangles.

Many pointed out Tirico's error on social media as soon as he said it during the telecast. The veteran broadcaster issued his apology within minutes of the mistake circulating online.

With such a charged political situation that's compelled deeply felt emotions and beliefs on both sides, some will surely continue to be upset about Tirico's mistake and criticize him for it. Yet he immediately took responsibility, took steps to admit his inaccuracy and apologized professionally in as public a setting as possible until doing so before NBC cameras in primetime.