2024 Presidents Cup: Tee times and pairings for Sunday's singles matches at Royal Montreal

The final day of the Presidents Cup is here.
After back-to-back session sweeps to open this year's event at Royal Montreal in Quebec, the U.S. Team pushed ahead on Saturday to take an 11-7 lead entering the final day. They edged out a two-point lead after the early morning session on Saturday, and then pushed that lead further by winning two of the afternoon matches and tying a third.
Now, the cup will come down to 12 singles matches on Sunday to wrap up the competition.
Here's a look at the pairings for Sunday's singles matches in Quebec.
Presidents Cup Sunday singles matches tee times, pairings
All times ET
9:02 a.m. | Xander Schauffele vs. Jason Day
9:14 a.m. | Sam Burns vs. Tom Kim
9:26 a.m. | Scottie Scheffler vs. Hideki Matsuyama
9:38 a.m. | Russell Henley vs. Sungjae Im
9:50 a.m. | Patrick Cantlay vs. Taylor Pendrith
10:02 a.m. | Keegan Bradley vs. Si Woo Kim
10:19 a.m. | Tony Finau vs. Corey Conners
10:31 a.m. | Wyndham Clark vs. Min Woo Lee
10:43 a.m. | Sahith Theegala vs. Ben An
10:55 a.m. | Collin Morikawa vs. Adam Scott
11:07 a.m. | Brian Harman vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
11:19 a.m. | Max Homa vs. Mackenzie Hughes
How to watch the Presidents Cup
All times ET
Sunday, Sept. 29
Events: Singles
Time: 12-6 p.m.
Network: NBC, Peacock