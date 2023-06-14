2024 SEC opponents: Texas to travel to Texas A&M, Alabama to visit Oklahoma

Every current SEC team will play one of Texas or Oklahoma in the two schools’ first football season in the league.

The SEC announced each teams’ slate of conference opponents on Wednesday night ahead of the league’s expansion to 16 teams with the arrival of OU and UT in 2024. The SEC schedule will remain at eight games for each team after the conference couldn’t come to a consensus about adding a ninth game at its spring meetings.

The league’s division format will disappear in 2024 and the league said that opponents were determined via “traditional opponents and balance of overall schedule strength.” That means Alabama will still play Auburn and Tennessee while Georgia will play Florida and Auburn like it typically does.

Oklahoma will host Alabama while also having South Carolina and Tennessee at home while playing Texas at the Cotton Bowl. The Sooners will travel to Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss and former Big 12 partner Missouri.

Texas’ opponents include the rekindling of the rivalry with Texas A&M. The Longhorns will visit Kyle Field in 2024 and also travel to Vanderbilt and Arkansas. The Longhorns will host Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi State.