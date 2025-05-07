2025 ACM Awards: How to watch, who's performing, full nominee list and more

The Academy of Country Music is celebrating its 60th awards this Thursday, May 8. The ACM Awards will once again be hosted by Reba McEntire, and will feature performances from Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert and more. Nominees at this year's awards are led by Ella Langley, Morgan Wallen, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Riley Green and, in a genre-bending twist, Post Malone. Keith Urban will receive the prestigious Triple Crown Award during the show.
The 2025 ACM Awards will stream live on Amazon Prime Video beginning at 8 p.m. ET this Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know, including the full ACM Awards nominations list.
When are the 2025 ACM Awards?
The 60th Academy of Country Music Awards will be held on Thursday, May 8, 2025.
What time are the ACM Awards on?
The Academy of Country Music Awards will air at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT.
2025 ACM Awards channel:
This year’s Academy of Country Music Awards will stream on Amazon Prime Video (and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch).
How to watch the ACM Awards:
2025 ACM Awards host:
Reba McEntire will host the ACM Awards for the 18th time.
2025 ACM Awards performers:
The 60th ACM Awards lineup includes Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Clint Black, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts and Wynonna Judd.
2025 ACM Awards nominees:
Entertainer of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Muscadine Bloodline
The War And Treaty
Group of the Year
Flatland Cavalry
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays
New Female Artist of the Year
Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Dasha
Ella Langley
Jessie Murph
New Male Artist of the Year
Gavin Adcock
Shaboozey
Zach Top
Tucker Wetmore
Bailey Zimmerman
New Duo or Group of the Year
Restless Road
The Red Clay Strays
Treaty Oak Revival
Album of the Year
Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine) - Megan Moroney
Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll
Cold Beer & Country Music - Zach Top
F-1 Trillion - Post Malone
Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson
Single of the Year
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey
"Dirt Cheap" - Cody Johnson
"I Had Some Help" - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
"White Horse" - Chris Stapleton
"you look like you love me" - Ella Langley, Riley Green
Song of the Year
"4x4xU" Lainey Wilson
"The Architect" - Kacey Musgraves
"Dirt Cheap" - Cody Johnson
"I Had Some Help" - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
"you look like you love me" - Ella Langley, Riley Green
Music Event of the Year
"Cowboys Cry Too" - Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan
"I Had Some Help" - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
"I’m Gonna Love You" - Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
"we don’t fight anymore" - Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton
"you look like you love me" - Ella Langley, Riley Green
Visual Media of the Year
"4x4xU" - Lainey Wilson
"Dirt Cheap" - Cody Johnson
"I’m Gonna Love You" - Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
"Think I’m In Love With You" - Chris Stapleton
"you look like you love me" - Ella Langley, Riley Green
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Luke Combs
ERNEST
HARDY
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Songwriter of the Year
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne