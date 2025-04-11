2025 NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500: How to watch, full schedule and more

DARLINGTON, SC - APRIL 06: Austin Hill (#33 Richard Childress Racing United Rentals Chevrolet), Cole Custer (#41 Haas Factory Team Haas Automation Ford) and Christopher Bell (#20 Joe Gibbs Racing DEWALT Outdoors Toyota) ;race through Turn 3 during the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 on April 06, 2025, at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, SC. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NASCAR fans: start your engines I mean TV! This weekend, the Cup Series Food City 500 race is taking place at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. On the short track which is just over half a mile, NASCAR racers will complete 500 laps — that's 266.5 miles. It's also known as the "The Last Great Colosseum." Going into the race weekend, William Byron is currently in the lead of the NASCAR Cup Series standings, with Denny Hamlin in second and Christopher Bell in third. The Food City 500 race will start at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Apr. 13, and you can watch it live on FS1.

If you're planning to watch the race events this weekend, we'll tell you everything you need to know about the NASCAR race taking place in Bristol. That includes the full schedule of events, the NASCAR Cup Series standings and where you can stream the races if you don't have cable.

How to watch the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500:

Date: Sunday, April 13

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

TV channel: FS1

Streaming: Fox Sports app, Hulu + Live TV and more

When is the next NASCAR race?

NASCAR is making a pit stop at the Bristol Motor Speedway for the Cup Series Food City 500 this weekend on Sunday, April 13.

NASCAR Food City 500 channel:

Fox Sports 1 (FS1) will broadcast the NASCAR Cup Series race this Sunday. You can also tune in via the Fox Sports App with a valid television provider subscription login.

How to watch the 2025 Food City 500:

NASCAR at Bristol TV schedule:

A full weekend schedule will take place for the Food City 500 race, including the Bush’s Beans Practice.

Friday, April 11

3.35 p.m. ET: Bush’s Beans Practice for Weather Guard Truck Race

4.40 p.m. ET: Bush’s Beans Qualifying for Weather Guard Truck Race

7.30 p.m. ET: Start of the Weather Guard Truck Race

Saturday, April 12

11.35 a.m. ET: Bush’s Beans Practice for SciAps 300 Race

12.40 p.m. ET: Bush’s Beans Qualifying for SciAps 300 Race

2.05 p.m. ET: Bush’s Beans Practice for Food City 500 Race

3.10 p.m. ET: Bush’s Beans Qualifying for Food City 500 Race

5 p.m. ET: Start of the SciAps 300 Xfinity Race

Sunday, April 13

12.45 p.m. ET: Rodney Atkins Pre-Race Concert

3 p.m. ET: Start of the Food City 500

2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings:

1. William Byron - 315

2. Denny Hamlin - 266

3. Christopher Bell - 263

4. Chase Elliott - 256

5. Tyler Reddick - 254

6. Kyle Larson - 244

7. Ryan Blaney - 236

8. Bubba Wallace - 233

9. Joey Logano - 232

10. Alex Bowman - 227

11. Chris Buescher - 215

12. Ross Chastain - 199

13. Ryan Preece - 184

14. Chase Briscoe - 178

15. Kyle Busch - 177

16. AJ Allmendinger - 168

17. Michael McDowell - 167

18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 158

19. John Hunter Nemechek - 155

20. Josh Berry - 154

21. Austin Cindric - 151

22. Zane Smith - 151

23. Todd Gilliland - 148

24. Daniel Suarez - 147

25. Ty Dillon - 141

26. Ty Gibbs - 131

27. Austin Dillon - 128

28. Erik Jones - 128

29. Justin Haley - 127

30. Carson Hocevar - 118

31. Brad Keselowski - 111

32. Noah Gragson - 108

33. Shane van Gisbergen - 97

34. Riley Herbst - 92

35. Cole Custer - 77

36. Cody Ware - 44

37. Jimmie Johnson - 34

38. Corey LaJoie - 21

39. Katherine Legge - 7

40. J.J. Yeley - 4

41. Casey Mears - 2

42. Burt Myers - 1

43. Martin Truex Jr. - 1

More ways to watch NASCAR this weekend: