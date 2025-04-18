2025 NBA playoffs: Predictions for every first-round series

CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 08: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder listens to the national anthem before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 08, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs begins Saturday. Who will advance to the conference semis? Here are our staff predictions for every series:

EAST

WEST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(2) Celtics vs. (7) Magic

Dan Devine: Celtics in 4Vincent Goodwill: Celtics in 5Tom Haberstroh: Celtics in 4Morten StigJensen: Celtics in 4Ben Rohrbach: Celtics in 4Dan Titus: Celtics in 5

The Celtics have too much firepower. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, even at 80%, are better than Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner at this point. And then there is Boston's depth. How are the Magic going to score with them? — Rohrbach

Who's gonna challenge the Boston Celtics? They've toyed with the Knicks this year, their assumed second-round appointment unless Detroit crashes the party. So clearly the biggest challenge is the team that's led the East from end-to-end, those Cleveland Cavaliers. — Goodwill

(3) Knicks vs. (6) Pistons

Devine: Knicks in 7Goodwill: Knicks in 7Haberstroh: Knicks in 6Jensen: Knicks in 7Rohrbach: Knicks in 7Titus: Pistons in 7

BetMGM puts the Knicks as heavy favorites (-425, 81% probability to win), but Detroit's Cade Cunningham has been a problem for New York all year. The Pistons are well-coached with a balanced roster that can knock down 3s, bang in the post and lock down defensively. It's Detroit vs. Everybody on the road to claim its first postseason series win since 2008. — Titus

The Pistons have been every bit as good as the Knicks for four solid months now — better over the past couple! — and are playing like a group with a defined identity that knows exactly who they are, what they need to do, and how they need to do it. ... That said: New York does have the talent advantage at the higher end — especially if Karl-Anthony Towns can replicate the kinds of postseason performances he turned in for the Timberwolves in last spring's opening rounds. — Devine

(4) Pacers vs. (5) Bucks

Devine: Pacers in 6Goodwill: Pacers in 7Haberstroh: Pacers in 6Jensen: Pacers in 6Rohrbach: Bucks in 7Titus: Bucks in 6

Giannis Antetokounmpo reminds us that it is unwise to pick against him in the playoffs, averaging around 40 points per game in a seven-game victory against the Pacers, which would count as an upset, according to BetMGM. Will a first-round victory be enough to convince Antetokounmpo that Milwaukee is still a long-term home for him? That I don't know. — Rohrbach

Consecutive first-round losses to Indiana could prompt questions about Milwaukee's and Giannis' future. The Bucks can't waste another MVP-like campaign from Giannis, especially after beating the Pacers by a margin of nine points in their three regular-season wins. — Titus

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(2) Rockets vs. (7) Warriors

Devine: Warriors in 6Goodwill: Warriors in 6Haberstroh: Warriors in 7Jensen: Warriors in 6Rohrbach: Warriors in 7Titus: Rockets in 6

Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. But I've yet to see this Rockets core win a seven-game series, and I've seen Steph and Draymond get a game on the road and eventually break a more athletic team, I've seen Jimmy tilt matchups against favorites, and I've seen both of those things a lot. Houston suffers the same fate as countless postseason debutantes across NBA history, and Golden State keeps rolling. — Devine

Are we sleeping on the Rockets? The Warriors, the second seventh-seeded team favored in a first-round series since 1988, bring unmatched experience and a championship pedigree. Then they added Jimmy Butler. However, Houston's top-five defense thrives on physicality, wearing opponents down. With a frontcourt edge and defensive grit, the Rockets could disrupt Curry's rhythm — something we've seen Houston do to Steph before. — Titus

(3) Lakers vs. (6) Timberwolves

Devine: Lakers in 6Goodwill: Lakers in 6Haberstroh: Lakers in 7Jensen: Lakers in 6Rohrbach: Lakers in 7Titus: Wolves in 7

Luka Dončić owned the Timberwolves as a member of the Mavericks in last season's Western Conference finals, and now he has LeBron James at his side. Together they can solve Minnesota's defense. Barely. — Rohrbach

I don't know what to expect from JJ Redick, Luka Dončić, LeBron James and Austin Reaves in their first foray together. Same goes for Jimmy Buckets and the pressure cooker of playing in San Francisco with Draymond Green and Curry. All bets are off. — Haberstroh

(4) Nuggets vs. (5) Clippers

Devine: Nuggets in 7Goodwill: Nuggets in 7Haberstroh: Clippers in 6Jensen: Nuggets in 7Rohrbach: Nuggets in 7Titus: Clippers in 6

This version of the Clippers absolutely can win this series, but this version of Nikola Jokić isn't outgunned against anybody. That, plus home court, tilts me slightly in Denver's favor. — Devine

Nikola Jokić and Kawhi Leonard engage the world in a battle of non-emotional chess and treat us to one of the most compelling first-round matchups we've seen in years. — Goodwill