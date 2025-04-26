2025 NFL Draft: After being undrafted, Shilo Sanders reportedly signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

BOULDER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 12: Shilo Sanders #21 of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field on October 12, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Shedeur Sanders wasn't the only member of his family to have a bit of a disappointing NFL Draft. At least Shedeur got drafted.

Shedeur Sanders got all of the attention as a quarterback with uncertain draft stock. He became the story of the draft when he fell to the fifth round. But his brother Shilo Sanders was also chasing his NFL dream. He had an uncertain draft stock as well, and he didn't end up being selected at all.

That meant he was an undrafted free agent, which can be a benefit to players because they can choose the right situation for them. Sanders ended up signing with the Tampa bay Buccaneers, per ESPN.

Shilo Sanders was considered a late-round prospect in this NFL Draft. He is a safety without top-end size (6-foot tall, 195 pounds) or speed (4.52-second 40-yard dash at Colorado's pro day). He also had an injury history that included a torn ACL and shoulder surgery in college. He also had some off-field controversy.

But he still had a bit of intrigue going into the draft, considering he is the son of a famous Pro Football Hall of Fame player.

"Shilo has been consistency, a pillar of consistency," Deion Sanders said, via the Associated Press. "Shilo is an old-school player playing under these new-school guidelines. Shilo is a dawg.

“I’m so darn proud of him. He does not take a back seat to his brother. He does not take a back seat to anybody. He’s a worker.”

Sanders' off-field issues included allegations he assaulted a security guard in high school when he was 15 years old. Sanders show up for a trial in that case, which led to a $11.89 million default judgment against him. Shilo Sanders filed for bankruptcy after that.

This past season with Colorado, Sanders had 67 tackles and a sack in 10 games. Ultimately, the production and athletic profile wasn't enough for him to get drafted. But he'll still have a shot to make an NFL roster.