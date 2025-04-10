2025 NFL Draft: Final big board has 6 QBs in top 70 — but only 1 in the top 40

The 2025 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, and this overall class is taking shape. Here's Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Nate Tice's final big board.

1. Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

As the most dynamic player in the country, Hunter was a game-changer at cornerback and wide receiver in college. Still, I think his best path as a professional is as a full-time defender with some spot duty on offense — a usage resembling his coach/mentor Deion Sanders when he played with the Dallas Cowboys in 1996.

Hunter can consistently stay sticky to his coverage assignment, showing off the quickness and body control to thrive in man-to-man situations, with the excellent burst to make plays on the football and nullify the receiver. He plays with a high level of intelligence for the position, and will take calculated gambles to fall off his coverage assignment and even bait quarterbacks into potential interception opportunities. Hunter’s ball skills and feel for the position are rare. His athleticism is unlocked by his innate ability to always find — and come down with — the football. Hunter just seems to make a big play in every quarter of the game.

The ball skills, quickness and body control all show up when Hunter plays wide receiver, too, but he is more raw at the position, lacking the refinement he shows on the other side of the ball — and, yes, he has rapidly improved this season. He also plays bigger than his listed size (6-foot, 188 pounds) because of his hands and hand-eye coordination, while also being able to create with the ball in his hands. This makes two-way play at the next level a real possibility, even if it’s for a small package of plays.

Hunter's moderate bulk does not come up as a tackler; he's a physical defender. But it is also a reason why I have some hesitation about Hunter being a full-time player on both sides at the next level (along with the sheer mental load, but that's something that can come with time). No matter what, Hunter is a helluva football player and whatever team drafts him is getting a game-changing talent.

2. Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

When a Penn State defender now gets the No. 11 jersey, he is inevitably going to get compared to Micah Parsons, which is unfair for any player and such a high bar. Still, Carter is about as close to that Parsons comparison as a player can get.

He is a twitchy pass rusher who can bend around corners and somehow stay on his feet despite contorting his body like Gumby. Carter is still adding layers to his usage of hands and how to keep blockers off-balance, but he has the package of length, quick-twitch athleticism, bend, play strength and effort level to give him the upside of an elite ace edge defender with double-digit sack upside in the NFL.

He also has prior experience as an off-ball linebacker and interior pass rusher to boot. He still has to work on discipline in the run game, and can rely on knifing inside on his pass rush (which allows QBs to escape the pocket) a bit too much. He also doesn't have elite bulk, but that's the trade-off with his ability to move. He plays hard and it's difficult to find this amount of true pass rushing juice. His medicals are also throwing a wrench in his evaluation, as combine testing revealed a stress fracture in his foot, which must be monitored.

Plus, he also does cool things with tape on his facemask.

3. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

A monster on the outside, McMillan is a smooth athlete with excellent hands and ball skills that give him true X-receiver upside. McMillan consistently creates yards with the ball in his hands because of his strength and balance, and plenty of burst in such a big frame. He is also a good route runner who can consistently sink on his route breaks, with the ability to create separation on the intermediate levels.

McMillan was dominant in 2024 when the ball was anywhere in his vicinity and has the makings of a matchup nightmare at the next level. He also already has experience working from the slot, not just vertically but on underneath routes as well, with his ability to get in and out of breaks really shining on these routes.

McMillan is a big receiver who most importantly plays big. His volleyball and basketball background constantly show up in his game; he is very comfortable extending for throws away from his frame (which happened often at Arizona) and he doesn't lose speed when catching the ball on the move because of his confidence in his hands.

McMillan lacks elite long speed, but he still has enough speed — and most importantly the frame and ball skills — to win consistently vertically. McMillan brings a lot to the table and can be an instant strong contributor at the next level because of his route-running polish and ball skills. I’m very bullish on McMillan.

4. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

A human highlight reel. Jeanty isn’t the tallest (5-foot-8 1/2), but he has a good build (211 pounds) and is a strong runner of the football. Jeanty has excellent speed and burst, but is more than willing to do his work between the tackles — where he shows off his rare contact balance and clean vision for running the football.

Jeanty is also excellent at tempoing his runs, slowing to let blocks develop and then accelerating through the hole just as it opens, which show up on Boise State’s gap schemes featuring pulling offensive linemen.

Jeanty is explosive, tough, well-rounded (he's a natural catcher of the football and has a great feel on screens), is a great pass protector and has the size, speed and vision to handle any type of run concept. Jeanty took on a lot of touches this year (his 397 led FBS, and there were some tough touches in there) and running back value is always a discussion, but Jeanty is worth a lottery pick. He can stay on the field and impact the game, in true game-breaking ways, on every single down. That's valuable.

5. Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Membou has a unique build for a tackle but still has the length, strength and athleticism to stay out there. He had an excellent testing day at the NFL combine in Indianapolis with 4.91 40 time while reaching a top speed of 20.28 miles per hour — both fastest among all offensive linemen. It’s a particularly absurd top speed to reach at 332 pounds.

Membou also backs up the testing numbers on film. He is an easy mover in space and can consistently reach outside defenders on zone runs, an ability that helped unlock a lot of Missouri’s best hitting plays.

Membou can absolutely stay out at tackle, and while he played on the right side this year for Missouri, I think he has the movement ability, length and enough polish to kick over to the left side, if needed. Membou could even kick inside at the next level, which is more a compliment to his skill set than something that is necessary. Membou could still work on his technique and hand placement, but those are teachable things that will come with time and are way more acceptable considering Membou’s youth (he doesn’t turn 21 until the end of March).

Membou is an ascending prospect with a lot of things that are hard to coach and a lot to like.

6. Will Campbell, OT/OG, LSU

A smooth technician who seldom gets out of position with his feet or body as a blocker, Campbell already shows off good hand usage and the ability to recover against defensive counters because of his calm and quick footwork.

LSU often puts Campbell on an island in drop-back situations that will help his game translate to the next level, and he plays with good eyes and awareness as a run blocker and in protection, often anticipating defensive stunts and quickly adjusting. His funky stance often does his actual athleticism a disservice; Campbell is an excellent athlete (which was backed up in Indianapolis) with the bend to thrust underneath his blocks with ease.

Campbell’s arm length is going to be the topic of discussion among evaluators: He was measured at 32 5/8 inches, just below the common team prerequisite of 33 inches for offensive tackles in the NFL. It hasn’t hindered him so far against longer defenders in college because of his hand placement, technique, athleticism and ability to constantly create leverage on his blocks. That makes me think he can at least have a chance to stay out at tackle in the NFL. He’s an extremely smart player, too, often calling out blitzes and defensive movement on his side of the ball.

I think that combination of athleticism and technique allows Campbell to mitigate his arm-length deficiencies and stay at tackle, but even if he kicks inside to guard, he could be a needle-moving player on the interior.

7. Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Cam Ward exudes calmness when you watch him. Whether it’s in his pocket movements or executing in big moments, Ward is more than happy to try and make tough throws or attempt trick shots. He has no qualms continuing it even when punished.

Ward has a good frame, a good arm with a quick sidearm delivery that can attack all three levels, and he can create with his legs or off-platform when needed. He can also make the higher-difficulty plays. Ward can get a little too carried away with his heat-check moments and have some throws get away from him, but he has continued to add layers to his game at each stop of his college career and makes everyone around him better.

Ward is a good, but not overwhelming athlete, but is an effective scrambler with a good clock in his head for when to tuck the ball and run. Ward measured in under 6-foot-2 at the combine, but his height isn’t a deterrent because of his ability to quickly operate and change arm angles around pass rushers.

Ward still has a few things to clean up, and might lack a true overwhelming trait, but he's young and has already shown the ability to operate (and excel) both in and out of structure — with results, too. Any fan base that drafts him should be rightfully excited because Ward is just a fun player to watch. You gotta love a QB that tries stuff.

8. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The human hand grenade, Graham is constantly exploding off the ball and creating havoc in the middle of an offense. Graham’s excellent first step, quick hands, balance and strength will get him in the backfield in the blink of an eye, letting him end plays or force them to go off script, right after the snap.

Graham lacks ideal arm length (32 inches) and weighed in at 298 pounds at the combine, 20 pounds lower than his listed weight at Michigan. Neither are exactly dealbreakers, considering Graham’s strength and ability to be disruptive, but that lack of length and bulk do show up with his lack of consistency in holding up against double-teams and longer and stronger guards in college.

Having said that, Graham was still an explosive play machine for Michigan in 2023 and for flashes in 2024, even though he did battle an injury for most of the season. Graham would be best if he was allowed to fire off the ball in a four-down defense operating primarily as a 3-technique with the ability to move across the defense on passing downs and in different fronts because of his athleticism and how dangerous he is on defensive stunts and twists.

9. Jalon Walker, Edge/LB, Georgia

One of my favorite players in the draft. Walker plays both as an off-ball linebacker and an edge defender on the line of scrimmage in Georgia’s rush packages. He plays a little bit of everywhere, so much so he calls himself an “HLB” which stands for "hybrid linebacker."

As an off-ball linebacker, Walker is a strong tackler and good athlete who is consistently diagnosing plays quickly. He can run, chase and has no issues taking on and shedding climbing offensive linemen, and has the athleticism to be a plus-player in coverage. He can be a bit slow when having to turn and diagnose, something that would get cleaned up with more time at the spot.

Walker is also a talented and productive pass rusher, and shows off his bend, strength and quickness when getting after the QB. Walker plays with his hair on fire and can hang as an off-ball linebacker who can stay on the field for all three downs and be a positive player against the run and pass, with the pass-rush ability being a giant cherry on top.

He won’t be an ideal fit for every team, but I think Walker is just a guy I would want in my front seven. His competitive play style is infectious and he has the ability to fill up the box score in different ways, with leadership to boot. He reminds me a lot of Clay Matthews.

10. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Loveland is a matchup nightmare who is a terror up the seams and the intermediate area of the field. He has good height and size (6-5, 248 pounds), with a frame that he can keep growing into and adding strength to. Loveland has the speed, body control, quickness and route-running polish to win across the formation, even on the outside to beat smaller and quicker defensive backs. Loveland has good hands and catching range, and the smooth athleticism with loose hips that can get in and out of his routes easily. He's also a big body that is comfortable working over the middle.

Loveland shows more ability as an in-line blocker than he gets credit for and has legitimate upside to be a true “Y” in-line tight end at the next level. The advantages Loveland provides as a receiver make him a strong prospect and one of the best overall pass catchers in this class.

The production hasn’t been there in 2024 because of shoddy quarterback play in Ann Arbor, but Loveland is a real mismatch as a pass catcher who will be a valid weapon on every down and in the red zone because of his easy athleticism and ball skills. The fact that he already shows in-line capabilities at such a young age (he just turned 21) and has a frame to continue to fill out makes me optimistic about what he can be at the next level.

11. Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

Green is a competitive and bendy pass rusher who can get after the QB as well as anybody else in this draft class (he recorded 17 sacks in 2024, which led the FBS). Although he didn’t play the highest level of competition, Green did dominate it, which is exactly what you’re hoping to see out of a prospect that plays in a non-Power 4 conference. He was also an impact defender when Marshall played Ohio State early in the season.

Green doesn’t have ideal size (6-foot-3, 251 pounds, 32-inch arm, 8½-inch hand), but he is twitchy and explosive and plays with the effort and want-to to help compensate for any size mismatches. Green is disruptive against both the pass and run, and has as much pass-rushing upside as any player in this class. I do think Green is maxed out in terms of size, and larger/strong offensive linemen will be able to overwhelm him at the next level, but his effort and bend will easily translate to the next level. And I do think he will be able to make enough explosive plays against the run to offset some of the negatives.

Teams are also going to have to be comfortable with previous off-field concerns.

12. Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

Williams battled injuries in 2024, but the flashes and tools were still there when he was on the field. His production started to ramp up, too, with those tantalizing traits morphing into sustained impact on the game.

Like most recent defensive line and edge prospects from Georgia, it’s all about seeing what Williams does when he is on the field as part of Georgia’s deep rotation up front. After a part-time role at the beginning of his Georgia career, Williams’ package of traits and impact play is instantly apparent now with more extended snaps. In the run game, he is constantly blasting offensive linemen backward with his explosive strength and twitch. When rushing the passer he flashes an in-progress move set with real get-off.

Williams has the size, athleticism, technique and competitiveness to be a good pass rusher from the edge for a defense down the road. But his ability to be a plus-run defender right away gives him a high floor to see the field early while he continues to develop his pass-rush arsenal.

He has upside as a true impact player against the run in a short amount of time. Williams has the size and versatility to kick inside for snaps to create matchup advantages. He showed that already in college where even dominated guards in the run game. He still has to show more consistency and diversity with his pass-rush moves, but Williams is an impressive player who should keep adding layers to his game with more playing time. He will benefit from more snaps on the outside at the next level when he can pin his ears back and go. Players like DeMarcus Lawrence and Montez Sweat are what Williams can project to at the next level — at least as far as play style — with just that little bit of upside for more as a pass rusher.

13. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

He has battled injuries in 2024, but Johnson’s talent still shines when he’s on the field. A long player with good size (6-1, 194 pounds, 30 1/8-inch arms), Johnson has the build and athleticism of a prototypical modern NFL cornerback.

Johnson uses that size to smother wide receivers. That’s not the only way he can do it. Whether it’s zone or man coverage, Johnson is able to constantly stay in the pocket of wide receivers, even smaller ones, with his excellent combination of quickness, burst and body control.

Johnson doesn’t have elite long speed, and his physicality is more “OK” than “good,” but he’s a fluid athlete who doesn’t get put in bad positions because of his ability to turn and run and ability to close on the football. There will be some questions about Johnson’s inconsistent 2024 season and his injury history that teams are figuring out, but he has the upside to be a true No. 1 cornerback at the next level in a variety of schemes.

14. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

A modern-day "Slash" for the Nittany Lions, Warren lined up all across the formation, even as a quarterback on designed read plays.

Warren is a talented athlete who can win against defensive backs when lined up in the slot and is a clean route runner with strong hands that is able to maximize his catching window with his high-end hand-eye coordination. Warren is also a real threat with the ball in his hands, typically making the first defender miss with his play strength and balance. His competitive play style shows up when Warren is a runner and also as a blocker, too.

Warren is a strong player and willing blocker, but did measure in with shorter arms (31 3/4 inches) that could hinder him against bigger and better NFL athletes. He already did show some issues consistently sustaining when blocking college edge defenders. And Penn State would try to limit his blocks against bigger edge defenders, keeping his assignments more on DBs and LBs and on zone run concepts. I still think Warren is a dynamic move-around tight end that can be asked to do some dirty work stuff, and a creative offensive coordinator will be a best fit to unlock his talents. The No. 44 jersey, explosive play ability and shorter arms have me thinking of Dallas Clark when I watch Warren.

15. Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Harmon transferred from Michigan State and made a big impact on Oregon’s line in 2024. He aligned across the defensive line for the Ducks and is a strong defender against both the run and pass.

It’s Harmon’s ability to impact the game in different ways, and on every down, that makes me like him so much. He has the size to play in the interior, with the strength to two-gap and enough explosive athleticism to create edginess along the offensive line when asked to slant across a lineman’s face or shoot the gap. Harmon has the foot speed and balance to be a rusher as a looper and can stay on the field for all four downs because he is an overall viable pass rusher. He even has winning snaps from a wide-end position, but mostly wins with his strength and burst.

Harmon’s ability to contribute in so many ways and on every down makes him a fit on any type of defense.

16. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Campbell is a refreshing player to watch: a defender with the combination of size, speed, violence and intelligence to truly have the potential to play as an every-down off-ball linebacker in the NFL.

Campbell is a big body (6-3, 235 pounds) who had a great day of testing in Indianapolis with a 4.52 40 time. He also has the game tape that reflects his size and speed combination. Campbell is strong enough to take on climbing offensive linemen and has the speed to run sideline-to-sideline. He is plenty fluid and explosive enough to be a good coverage player, but can be a bit inconsistent in that area because of his still-developing feel as an off-ball player.

Campbell also is a disruptive pass rusher who can win against linemen (he has experience as an edge defender) and was a total mismatch against poor college RBs. There’s still parts to clean up, but Campbell has the potential to be a real impact defender at a position where it has become increasingly hard to find even mid-term starters. He makes sense in a lot of different defenses, too.

17. Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

Stewart put on a show at the combine, which wasn’t a total surprise given what he flashes on film. Stewart’s natural talent cannot be taught, and he was very disruptive this season in terms of generating pressure despite finishing with only 1.5 sacks (and 4.5 sacks in three years at College Station).

Finishing is something that Stewart still needs to work on, as he will often run right by the QB or ball carrier after he beat his blocker. His feel for the game is not something that seems to come natural for him.

But again, Stewart’s tools are eye-popping. He’s explosive in a big frame (6-5, 267 pounds) and has the length (84 3/4-inch wingspan) and strength to keep blockers at bay while he figures out how to attack, and he still plays hard. He’s also devastating when he gets to attack on twists and defensive line games. Stewart just needs a lot of refining and honing in on his talent (his pass rush arsenal is quite limited right now, too).

He's the classic traits-laden edge prospect who carries risk, but the NFL is always about the high-end traits. Top five-type talent, Day 2-type production, I split the difference and put him at 17.

18. Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Conerly has good length and plays light on his feet. He can really move in the run game because of his explosive get-off at the snap and has the ability to recover consistently as a pass protector because of his athleticism.

You can see Conerly working on his hand placement and technique while he plays, and he greatly improved in this area this season. It’s encouraging Conerly can still win on his blocks despite the inconsistencies because he is such a good athlete. And it must be remembered that he’s on the younger side, too, having turned 21 in November.

Conerly rapidly improved over the season and will hopefully keep ascending and add even more layers to his technique. He could stand to add more play strength, especially on the lower half, but that’s something you hope comes with as he gets older. Overall, Conerly has plenty of tools, is young, and has the upside of a strong starting left tackle, if his play strength and technique continue to develop.

19. Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Simmons was putting together a fantastic season before suffering a knee injury that ended his 2024 campaign. Long and light on his feet, Simmons is a good athlete and an easy mover in the run game. He is constantly able to stay balanced when climbing to the second level and is able to consistently get his head across inside defenders on the back side of zone runs. His technique and strength in pass protection had improved greatly this season, making him a more balanced player than just purely finesse-driven.

Simmons’ play strength improved so much that he was starting to bring some pop on contact in the run game before suffering his injury.

Simmons may be injured, but he has the size, enough length (33-inch arms) and talent to be a legitimate blindside protector at the next level. His athleticism and ascending play makes me think there is even more to tap into for a team with a good offensive line coach once Simmons becomes 100% again.

20. Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Mason Graham is sitting higher on the board, but Grant was a talented player in his own right on Michigan’s front.

Grant won’t always fill up the box score with his play, but he’s a 330-plus-pound nose tackle who can devour blockers with his size and strength, but has light feet and plenty of quickness to do more than just push the pocket or lean into the block.

Grant is squarely built with a big trunk but isn’t a total plodder. He plays with the agility to retrace on screens and chase down plays down the field, too. He wasn’t consistently productive at Michigan, but there are real stretches of games where Grant is dominating (ask USC and Ohio State). Grant is an intriguing combination of size and athleticism, with enough good film to make evaluators optimistic that he is just starting to come together as a football player.

21. Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Starks is a modern two-way safety who can align all over the field, make plays and provide answers for his defensive coordinator. On just one drive watching Starks, you will see him play as a split-field safety; deep in the post; as a robber; in the box; and in the slot.

While I do think that Starks is a good tackler who is more than willing to square up and fill the run, he can get caught out of position because of a misstep and isn’t an overwhelming enough athlete to overcome it. He is still a good overall athlete, though.

Starks has the skill set to play in the slot or on the back end in any type of defense. He might not have enough speed to cover every type of player in man-to-man situations, but he can be a tight end eraser and a very strong zone defender across the defense.

22. Kelvin Banks Jr., OG/OT, Texas

Banks is an experienced blindside blocker who is always under control. He is broadly built and seldom gets out of whack because of his light feet, good base, strength and balance. He’s a competitive and tough player who can move people in the run game, and coordinators will have no qualms with running behind him.

Banks is even more fun to watch as a pass protector. He shows the ability to strike defenders on the inside of their pads, allowing him to control and nullify them, but can be inconsistent with his hand placement which can put him in bad positions at times.

Banks has a good build to play either inside or outside and enough length (33½ inches) that helps him compensate for any mistakes. His combination of quickness and strength, along with having 40 games under his belt when he enters the NFL, gives Banks the profile of a high-quality offensive line prospect who can hit the ground running as a professional.

I do see him best at guard at the next level, but his play this season, and measurables from the combine, have more than earned him the shot to stay out at tackle.

23. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Egbuka is ol’ reliable at the wide receiver position. He checks a lot of boxes as a prospect, even if none of his tools are elite. He is strong with good size, and is a sound and clean route runner who can play in the slot and outside with a great feel against zone and how to make himself friendly to the quarterback.

Egbuka has good hands, speed and body control to consistently create yards after the catch with the burst to split defenders. He might not have the highest ceiling for a prospect, but he is an extremely smart player with a very high floor — with enough athleticism to keep tapping into. Ultimately, Egbuka is useful and an ideal No. 2 WR is today’s NFL that can fill a lot of roles.

24. Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

Revel has the ideal size and length of a starting outside cornerback in the NFL. He has good foot quickness and can start and stop to keep up with receivers, along with the ball skills to smother receivers.

Revel missed most of 2024 after an ACL injury early in the season, but his traits and small sample of play were strong enough that I think he will have plenty of fans in the league if his medicals come through clean. He could also stand to add some bulk and play strength to his game, and like most young cornerbacks he can be inconsistent with his technique at times. Still, he has the size, length, twitchy athleticism and overall upside of a high-end corner who can play in any type of defense.

25. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

While there is some concern about the wear and tear Hampton undertook this season, there's a reason why North Carolina gave him the ball so much in 2024: He's good.

Hampton has a great build for the position and runs with balance and a strong base. He constantly keeps his shoulders square to the line and uses jump cuts to set up blocks and work his way through holes.

Hampton is not a big plodder, either. He can accelerate through the hole and quickly to the second level when he does plant his foot to get upfield.

Hampton is also a valid receiver because of his good hands and ability to drop step and get north in a hurry. He is a tough runner with the size and vision to be effective and has enough long speed to be an explosive play threat as well. He has all the makings of an every-down back who takes the majority of touches for a team on Day 1.

26. Donovan Jackson, OG/OT, Ohio State

I had long thought Jackson was clearly a guard at the next level. And I still felt that way initially after Jackson moved out to left tackle after Josh Simmons’ injury. But Jackson went from playing admirably as Will Howard’s blindside protector to downright good as the season went along. So much so that I started to think longer about Jackson’s future on the outside.

A powerful and explosive player, Jackson has become a more consistent player as both a run and pass blocker this year, with cleaner hands and sets both helping him stay out of losing positions and also letting him get some real movement on contact in the run game and stonewalling pass rushers. He was more consistent with his hand placement at guard and his technique carried over at left tackle, where Jackson was able to win with his length (33 1/2-inch arms) and power.

I still think Jackson is going to do his best work on the inside at the next level, where his lack of overwhelming lateral quickness won't hinder him quite as much. But having the ability to kick outside in a pinch definitely adds to his value.

27. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Golden shot up big boards as the 2024 season went along, including mine, and his big week in Indy didn’t slow him down. He’s a smooth route runner and operator who can beat press with his balance, burst and play strength.

Golden doesn’t have overwhelming size, but he maximizes it with toughness and comfort in extending for footballs away from his body. Golden has the ability to line up inside and out and is effective underneath and on throws down the field because of his body control and hand-eye coordination. He might not have true No. 1 upside, but he can be a very good secondary receiver for somebody because of how effective he is in a variety of different roles. He plays a lot like D.J. Moore.

28. Grey Zabel, C/OG, North Dakota State

Zabel has clean technique, tons of experience (at four spots along the line, too) and never plays out of control. Zabel doesn’t have ideal bulk, but he is a good athlete and his calm playstyle lets him stay in balanced positions that let his strong hands latch on and win rep after rep — something that stood out during one-on-ones at the Senior Bowl and against Colorado in the season opener.

This draft doesn’t have many centers at the top, and it’s the one position that Zabel doesn’t have multigame experience, but Zabel has long-term potential at the position. No matter what, Zabel would give the team flexibility to start at some spot along the interior, with emergency tackle ability, too. That type of legitimate versatility has value.

29. Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Barron has aligned all of the field in college, and he’s just best described as a football player. He doesn’t have great overall long speed, but he’s twitchy and has the burst to quickly close on the ball carrier. He’s a good tackler who has a knack for making plays on the football (he tries to punch and jar every ball near him loose). Barron is also a good blitzer who has a feel for knifing inside and making plays.

In coverage, Barron is best as a zone defender or in man coverage on tight ends (better and faster receivers can give him some issues). I think Barron’s best position will be as a full-time slot defender who can move around the defense for a creative defensive play-caller at the next level.

30. Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

An easy mover in a large (6-6, 331 pounds) and long frame, Ersery has real starter potential as a blindside tackle at the next level. He plays with solid technique and his hand placement is much better and more consistent than you will see with a majority of college tackles, which makes sense given his extended time as a starter.

Ersery is an asset in the run game because of his athleticism and quickness, being able to consistently cut off defensive linemen on the back side of runs and also climb to the second level.

Even though Ersery is long-limbed, he can bring some real movement and pop when he connects with his hands in the run game, making him a viable player to run behind. Ersery does have things to clean up, especially against interior pass-rush moves. He does have a tendency to bend at the waist instead of sinking into his blocks, which he will have to clean up against better NFL defenders. But he shows the ability to adjust as games go along.

It’s hard to find this package of length, size and athleticism at left tackle.. His strong week in Indy also adds to the intrigue.

31. Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

Ezeiruaku doesn’t have overwhelming size, but he’s long (34-inch arm length) and is a disruptive pass rusher with a devastating swim move. He is a productive player who can consistently affect the passer and has twitchiness and enough length to overcome his lack of ideal size, but he can still get smothered by larger offensive tackles, especially in the run game.

While this might limit Ezeiruaku’s every-down projection at the next level, everyone loves pass rushers, and Ezeiruaku plays hard, is disruptive, has a pass-rush arsenal already and gets after the passer in a hurry.

32. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Taylor has a strong pedigree being the son of Jason Taylor and nephew of Zach Thomas. He has a good frame and is a clean route runner who can quickly transition from receiver to runner — while also having the speed to be an intermediate threat down the seams.

Taylor will compete as a blocker, but still has to add more play strength. He still shows the potential to hang as an in-line blocker.

Taylor was an instant contributor when he started college and LSU’s dropoff in receiver talent allowed him to be highlighted more this season. He’s a classic QB’s best friend with good hands and a large catching range; Taylor is more than comfortable extending and snatching throws away from his body and is such a smooth athlete that he can still keep his feet even when he needs to reach for throws.

Taylor has the size, athleticism and football IQ to be an early starter who can be a positive player in any type of offense.

33. Marcus Mbow, OG, Purdue

Mbow played tackle at college but should transition inside because of his build and the 32-inch arm length he measured in at the combine. (It should be noted that he measured with 33-inch arms at the Senior Bowl — just to make it really fun and easy on us evaluators.)

Mbow is an explosive and violent athlete who can fire out of his stance and can quickly close on defenders in space because of his athleticism and balance. Mbow still needs to add bulk and play strength, especially his lower half, to be able to hold up on the inside against more powerful defenders. He could still get bull-rushed by stronger and longer defenders in college, but moving inside won’t expose him as much on an island, even though defenders are even bigger and stronger there in the NFL.

Mbow is an easy-moving and explosive athlete who uses his hands well. That’s a fun package for a coach to work with. There’s a lot to work with and Mbow could be a weapon as a blocker at the next level if he gets stronger because of his movement ability.

34. Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Williams is a monster in the middle for the Ohio State defense. He has very good size (334 pounds at the combine) and is a strong run defender who seldom gets put out of position by the blocker.

Williams is a quick mover for his size. He is valuable on defensive line games and twists, and can loop around the edge and get in the backfield at a quicker pace than most players with his frame. That quickness also applies to his hands. He is an active pass rusher who really works and will also get his hands up when quarterbacks look to throw quickly.

Players with size and skill on the interior like Williams will grow on every evaluator.

35. Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

A big, strong people mover, Booker is a power guard who does his best work in gap schemes where he can use his strength to block down on defenders.

Booker isn’t the quickest player, and his poor testing at the combine wasn’t a total shock, but he is a clean puller and is consistently able to stay under control to land his powerful blows. He won’t be a scheme fit for some offenses and lacks positional versatility (though he has done some work at center), but he will be a Day 1 starter at guard and solidify the interior of the pocket in the passing game. Get Booker next to another talented player up front, and whatever team that drafts him always has a side to run the ball behind.

36. Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Emmanwori is a jumbo safety who tested off the charts in Indy. He is explosive and can close quickly when he diagnoses route concepts, but his tight hips make him an inconsistent coverage defender when he has to turn and run with routes.

Emmanwori is best when he can attack downhill, either as a quarters safety or in a single-high scheme where he can keep everything in front of him. And he has the production to match his ability to close on the football.

Emmanwori’s testing doesn’t always show up with his film, but he has size, explosiveness, ball skills and is a willing tackler. This all gives him some versatility (in theory) to move around the box at the next level. I would like to see him do some work from the slot, too.

37. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

An explosive slot wide receiver who can create first downs and touchdowns out of nothing, Burden has a good frame and is a weapon on manufactured and underneath touches. He can also win deep because of his very good speed and hand-eye coordination.

Burden still has to show more as a route runner and whether he can win consistently on the outside and against press (he has mostly played from the slot or after being put in motion), but he has the ability to create explosive plays that NFL teams covet, with the ball skills to pluck the football from a variety of angles. He endured some pretty inconsistent QB play in 2024, which hindered some of his progress.

Burden’s role has been streamlined so far in his career. He can be an exciting player if he goes somewhere that can expand his route tree and overall skill set.

38. Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

A part of the Rebels’ tenacious front, Nolen has finally started to hone his talent into more consistent play after transferring to Oxford from Texas A&M. Nolen is a very good athlete whose explosion, balance and bend stand out. He is consistently able to keep his feet while working through and shedding blocks and is a true weapon on defensive line twists and games.

Nolen can get out of position too frequently, making him a non-factor on plays where he doesn’t gain advantage right away and — he’s still inconsistent in diagnosing blocks. Nolen still is an intriguing combination of athleticism and size who’s hard to find, and could be a fun project for a team with a strong defensive line coach to maximize his bundle of tools.

39. Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

Amos has the size (6-1) and length (31 1/4 arms) of a starting outside cornerback in the NFL. He seldom puts himself in a bad position, with his awareness in zone coverages really being a highlight of his game. Amos has the size and speed to recover in zone and hold up in press and man coverage as well. He was timed with a 4.43 40 at the NFL combine, and while he doesn’t always quite play to that speed, he still has more than enough speed and quickness to hang at the next level.

Overall, Amos checks a lot of boxes and can play in a variety of schemes and styles. He has some play style similarities to James Bradberry when he was coming out of Samford, albeit in a smaller frame.

40. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Johnson (6-foot-1, 224 pounds at the combine) plays and runs like if you took a shrink ray to Derrick Henry; a big, long-striding back with good vision and an upright running style who can rip off big runs when given a lane, but whose upright style also leads to them getting tripped up or absorbing big hits a bit too frequently.

Just like Henry, Johnson becomes a load as he builds up steam, but his long strides can limit him in tight spaces or if he has to adjust quickly because of backfield penetration. But, when given a clean lane, Johnson does a great job of reading running lanes, planting his foot and getting north.

Johnson has more receiving ability than Henry and is a good pass protector, too. He has taken plenty of touches in college, but Johnson can be an innings eater at the next level and lead a backfield on all four downs. Plop him into an offense that majors in zone runs and he will hit the ground running.

41. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Sanders improved his play this season, especially with his feel in the pocket and timing that he plays with on concepts. Sanders is tough, has a good arm and is more than willing to challenge defenders on tougher throws like in-breakers over the middle. When in rhythm, he can let his pass catchers thrive because of his friendly ball placement.

Sanders has below-average size and is also just an average athlete, which shows up when asked to create. He has markedly better pocket movement (although he still has a tendency to drift backward).

Sanders still has plenty to work on, especially in regards to timing and feel in the pocket. And while he has a good-enough arm for the NFL, his tools aren’t overwhelming enough to consistently mitigate tough situations. Sanders will have to be dropped into a good ecosystem to keep ascending at the next level.

42. James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

The definition of a speed rusher, Pearce has excellent burst and get-off and can get his way around offensive tackles in the blink of an eye. He can heat up the quarterback with speed around the edge or use his good length to bullrush tackles into the quarterback.

Pearce is not as dynamic as a run defender — best knifing inside as opposed to taking on blockers — as he is as a pass rusher because of his average play strength. But he has good length and a frame that he can keep adding bulk to, which gives you optimism he'll improve in the area and even has nice plays dropping into coverage, though his game will always be primarily built around getting after the passer.

Pearce’s frame and speed-only-type play style gives me some apprehension about how he will affect the game if he doesn’t win right away, as he’s not the most explosive or strongest player. This type of pass rusher profile carries risk with it.

43. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

Noel is an easy-moving athlete who did his best work in motion or from the slot at Iowa State.

Noel can quickly accelerate to top speed and is dangerous as an intermediate and downfield option because of his speed and excellent ball skills. Noel isn’t just a burner, though. His balance and body control show up as a route runner, where he consistently does a nice job of throttling his speeds and sinking on his routes to keep coverage defenders uneasy on breaking routes.

Noel has just adequate size (5-10, 194 pounds, 29 1/2 -inch arm), but he plays with good strength and balance on his routes and at the catch point. He’s also a good blocker who doesn’t have to be hidden in the run game, something that will be paramount to his success if he stays in the slot full-time at the next level.

It’s good to see him play with such a competitive edge and scrap it up with defenders.

Overall, Noel is just a useful player. He can be an explosive play threat but also does enough inbetween stuff to contribute to winning football. He’s an ideal type of secondary receiver.

44. Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

Schwesinger can absolutely fly. UCLA would highlight his speed by having him run with WRs down the field on their Cover 2 looks, which Schwesinger was able to easily accomplish. He has great awareness and recognition against both the run and pass, often knifing into the backfield or beating blockers with his speed and ability to quickly diagnose plays.

Schwesinger has just an adequate build and his play strength deficiencies often showed up when he had to take on offensive linemen. Sometimes he gets completely wiped out of the play if he wasn’t able to beat the blocker to the ball. He has the makings of a plus-coverage player who might get overwhelmed at times in the run game, but you hope he creates enough explosives to offset his lack of play strength.

45. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

Judkins is strong and runs with a fun combination of power and grace. The Ole Miss transfer can quickly get to fourth gear (maybe not fifth) and into the secondary in a hurry. He’s not a back who relies on just his speed, consistently showing the ability to tempo his runs while using good vision to set up blockers and use his burst to take advantage.

Judkins is also a good receiver with sticky hands who is a viable player to draw up plays for out of the backfield, with those sticky hands applying to his lack of career fumbles.

Overall, Judkins has the size, explosive play ability and hands of a strong three-down running back who can take the majority of touches in a backfield — with versatility to be used in any situation and in any scheme. He might not have home run speed (and combine testing matched the eye test; see the chart below and compare Judkins and the average RB speed) but he can be a consistent doubles hitter on the ground or through the air in any type of offense.

46. Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State

Sawyer is a (forgive me here) Jack-of-all-trades for the Buckeyes' defense. He can play the run, rush the passer or drop into coverage and fill multiple roles throughout the front seven.

Sawyer is a solid athlete with strong hands who consistently bursts off the snap, and his hands are constantly working and that helps him win over and over again against blockers. He might not have a singular standout trait, but Sawyer’s ability to align across the defensive front on any given down will make him an interesting skeleton key-type player for a creative NFL defensive coordinator.

Sawyer’s arm length (31 3/4 inches) will concern some teams, but his strength, hands and relentlessness still allows him to be an effective football player.

47. JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

Tuimoloau was flirting with the first round if he declared after the 2023 season. He decided to return to Columbus for a last hurrah and thank goodness he did!

Tuimoloau plays with good strength against the run and pass, and loves pushing the pocket (and poor offensive tackles) back into the quarterback. He can consistently set the edge and disrupt offenses in the run game and maintain position because of his strong hands and power.

Tuimoloau has just-adequate bend but his overall pass-rushing skills and strong and competitive play style make him a valuable player on a front. I see him as more of a strong secondary edge who can contribute against both the run and pass than a true ace.

48. Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

Williams is a playmaker with the ball in his hands. Explosive on underneath routes and screens, Williams consistently created big plays after the catch and on throws down the field at both UNLV and Washington State. He has just adequate size (5-11, 190 pounds) and can get knocked off of his routes a bit too easily, something that might crop up even more in the NFL because of his build.

But WIlliams is a competitive player who constantly finds ways to beat press coverage with his twitchy agility and burst. He’s much more than just a packaged play-type weapon. Williams has the upside of a strong secondary option that can add a big-play element to an offense early in his career.

49. Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

Shifty is how I would describe Neal. The classic “quicker-than-fast”-type athlete, Neal has just average long speed, but he is a strong runner with good balance and vision.

Neal has a great feel for setting up his blocks and knowing when to plant his foot and accelerate through the hole. He is constantly finding ways to get effective yards and knows how to pace his runs on a variety of run concepts (even being frequently used as a wildcat QB at Kansas, too).

On passing downs, Neal is a natural pass catcher who knows how to stay friendly to the QB and can get upfield after the catch quickly. He is also a good pass protector already, with both his eyes constantly going to the right assignment and his build, technique and strength allowing him to stonewall blitzers.

Overall, Neal isn’t the sexiest running back in the world, but he’s an overall good player who contributes to winning football in a variety of ways.

50. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Henderson’s ability to affect the game on all three downs, especially in pass protection, will give him a path to success alone at the next level.

Combined with solid hands and real home run speed, with an efficient running style that lets him get downhill in a hurry, that will make him a strong contributor in any NFL offense. Henderson’s vision can be inconsistent at times (like most fast running backs, he has a tendency to unnecessarily bounce the run at times) and I like him best in a shared backfield where he can split some of the load and have someone take more of the “harder” runs between the tackles.

Still, Henderson’s speed and pass-protection ability gives him a home in any running back room — and should give him a nice career, too.

51. Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas

Jackson is best when he can just line up and go. He is a good athlete but has long legs which can make it tough for him to bend and consistently turn the corner as a pass rusher (he will lose his feet a bit more often than you’d like).

Jackson plays hard, though, and knows how to use his length when he strikes blockers in the run game. I would like to see him continue to add to his play strength, especially in his legs, and learn to become a true speed-to-power-type edge defender as a true 4-3 defensive end.

But, his competitiveness and straight speed will allow him to be an early contributor as he continues to figure out his game and gets into a more focused role at the next level.

52. Bradyn Swinson, Edge, LSU

Swinson has the combination of length, bend, and competitive play style that makes him intriguing as a Day 2 prospect. He simply dominates TEs trying to block him, and is able to collapse them into the backfield and into the ball carrier at times. He doesn’t have overwhelming strength and can get knocked off against double-teams and strong offensive tackles. But his length and quickness still make him viable against the run and not an outright negative.

Overall, Swinson plays with a high motor, has real NFL athleticism and size (6-4, 255 pounds), and has production to point to in his final season. He can play winning rotational snaps early in his career with a path and upside as a starting edge defender, ideally in a three-down scheme.

53. Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

A big, brawly interior defender, Alexander is an easy-moving athlete with long arms and consistently delivers a strong punch on blockers. Alexander isn’t just a space eater and is able to bend and create edginess on blockers, while also keeping his feet to make plays away from his starting point. There are times when Alexander can get moved a bit too easily because he has just an average anchor at the point of attack, which is a little worrisome given Alexander’s older age (he will turn 25 during training camp). He also has a tendency to be too upright and wild, which will cause him to overrun the ball carrier and quarterback.

Overall, he might never be a box score filler. But Alexander can give you winning snaps on early downs in the middle. He reminds me a little bit of Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton.

54. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

Arroyo looks the part at the tight end position. He is a receiver-first as a player who was generally kept on the back side of run plays and not asked to accomplish the more difficult blocks at the point of attack. His effort is there, but his technique and play strength will need to improve at the next level to become more viable in this area.

Arroyo is explosive with the ball in his hands who can pick up steam in a hurry. He was dangerous on (and most of his production came from) flat routes on RPOs where Arroyo was able to build up steam and get downfield with the ball in his hands in a hurry. He has good hands, but most of his receptions came out in space and on the move and not in contested situations. There are real snaps of him running an expanded route tree – and winning – as an isolated receiver, which is encouraging. But like most college tight ends, Arroyo still needs more refinement of his route running and additions to his route-running arsenal.

Overall, Arroyo didn’t have a ton of production in college, but he’s a big, easy-moving athlete that competes. He can be a seam stretcher that can generate a big play now and again early in his career as he works on the more technical aspects of the position.

55. Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Hairston’s game is based all off speed, with his 4.28 40 time at the NFL combine showing up with his ability to recover and close on the field. Hairston has below-average bulk (183 pounds) but has solid length. Hairston has good eyes and ball skills and is able to make plays on the ball in the air.

But his lack of size and play strength show up when he has to become a tackler and on plays against bigger receivers. As a tackler, far too often Hairston ends up grasping for air as the runner comes at him. He also can rely on his ability to recover too often and doesn’t trust what he sees. Still, speed kills and NFL teams will be smitten with that.

56. Jonah Savaiinaea, OG, Arizona

Savaiinaea has a good, thick build. He’s a smart player who plays with consistent hand placement and can really surprise pass rushers with his quickness.

Savaiinaea played at tackle for the games I studied, but he will be best served as a guard in the NFL. He has good size and solid enough technique, but I do think quicker NFL edge rushers will give him too many issues to stay on the outside. Playing more under control will really help Savaiinaea ascend at the next level. As he also needs to work on sustaining his blocks as his athleticism doesn’t always show up in terms of balance.

57. Damien Martinez, RB, Miami

Martinez is a balanced, bruising, no-nonsense running back. Martinez knows how to tempo his cuts and time up his bursts through the hole, all while constantly keeping forward momentum as he finishes his runs. His vision and pacing were best highlighted on Miami’s gap run schemes, where Martinez showed the ability to set up his blockers and could stay light enough on his feet to cut-and-go when the hole presented itself. Martinez also has the toughness, play strength, and a real feel to work between the tackles, too.

Unlike most power-driven backs, Martinez isn’t a magnet for contact. He has the quickness, agility, and balance to make tacklers miss with a cut as well as running over them. Overall, Martinez has the combination of vision, strength, and burst to take the majority share of early down touches in an NFL backfield. He’s not a home run hitter, but he’s not a slug, either. Martinez is going to get every yard that’s blocked for him, and then some, too.

58. Jack Bech, WR, TCU

Bech is a bully with the ball in his hands who simply refuses to go down. He wins with his coordination and balance, both as a route runner and as a ball carrier. He can really contort for catches away from his body and combined with his frame, gives him an easy path to be a good zone-beater at the next level. Which, paired with his excellent hands (only one drop in 2024), will make him a reliable target for any QB.

Bech has just average long speed, twitch, and acceleration, and more athletic cornerbacks were able to stay in his hip pocket a bit too often. But he maximizes his speed with polished route running to create space. Overall, Bech has inside and outside versatility, is a reliable receiver and a strong blocker, and can create a bit with the ball in his hands because of his play strength. He will fit into any type of scheme and should be able to contribute right away as a secondary receiver with a chance for more.

59. Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

Despite having just adequate size (5-8, 200 pounds at the combine), Sampson has the contact balance, pacing, and willingness to work between the tackles of a much bigger back. Sampson is an electric runner who can quickly get to top speed and to the second level, but stays more disciplined with his cuts than most smaller and speedier backs.

Sampson is also currently a poor pass protector. While he shows the competitiveness and toughness to try and fit up blitzers, Tennessee’s lack of structure and rules often put him at a disadvantage and he has a long way to go in that area, with his lack of size limiting his upside, too.

Overall, Sampson has real speed and knows how to channel it. His lack of size will limit how many touches he gets at the next level, but he has the vision and balance to make the most of those touches.

60. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Higgins has the frame of an NFL "X" receiver who would use his size (6-4, 214 pounds) to draw penalty after penalty in college. He is a former basketball player who is still developing his route tree, which would show up in his inconsistencies to beat man and press coverage, but his basketball background shows up with his great hands (he can really snatch the football) and his easy ability to track and adjust his body to make the catch. Higgins is a good athlete, and tested like one, but he can be a bit of a stiff player who doesn’t always tap into his speed and is a bit limited after the catch.

Overall, Higgins may look like an ideal "X" receiver but his play style and deficiencies against tighter coverages might make him become more of an off-ball player at "Z" or even as a power slot. Working from the inside allows Higgins to use his size as a blocker, he can stay free from constant press coverage, and he can build up speed with free releases on his routes. It might be Higgins' best path forward.

61. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

Ayomanor is a big receiver (6-2, 206 pounds) with long arms (32 3/8 inches) and large hands (10 inches). He wins with his play strength and fluid athleticism and build-up speed. Ayomanor plays strong and is one the most competitive blockers that you’ll ever see at the WR position. He is not a refined route runner at this point, and can be loose with his route breaks and get stuck at the top of routes. It's something that I’m willing to give him some leeway for considering his lack of extensive experience at the position.

Ayomanor is best right now when he gets to build up speed like a freight train. Ayomanor will have highlight-reel grabs away from his body, but he also has a history of drops (13 over the past two seasons). Which especially crops up on throws at his body (possibly because of not knowing how to contort his long arms). He is also inconsistent on finishing on contested throws and can have too many balls knocked away as he’s coming down with them.

Ayomanor played in a rough offense at Stanford that made every pass play an adventure. But he constantly played hard and tough, with a package of athleticism and size that NFL coaches would love to work with. He could really develop into a playmaker if he cleans up the inconsistencies of his game.

62. Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

An outside corner with ideal size (6-1 1/2, 197 pounds, 32 3/8-inch arms) for the position. He doesn’t have overwhelming speed or quickness, but Thomas is a competitive player who instead wins using his body positioning and size to smother receivers on their routes.

Thomas has starting potential on the outside because of play strength, length, and enough athleticism. But his athleticism will be a question mark at the next level until proven otherwise. He will need to work on his technique so he doesn’t draw too many penalties against quicker receivers.

63. Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame

I’m likely going to be one of the higher people on Leonard. I do think there is a lot to like and tools to work with for a Day 2 dart throw.

Leonard has good size and is an excellent athlete who is a weapon on designed runs and in the open field. He has a good feel in the pocket (but can bail outside a bit too quickly at times) with an ability to mitigate sacks and pressure, something he has now shown behind two shaky offensive lines at Duke and then behind a — forgive the pun — green Notre Dame unit.

Leonard is an accurate thrower underneath with some real flashes of layering throws (and some downright excellent throws like at the end of the game against Indiana in the CFP), but his deep ball remains a gigantic question mark and he can have bad sprays crop up now and again. Some of that was Notre Dame’s iffy receiving core, but Leonard did feel like he was never comfortable consistently pushing the ball at times.

Leonard’s tools, toughness and ability to avoid negative plays make him intriguing to me, and his overall passing has picked up as the season went along as Notre Dame’s offense – and personnel – started to mature. I give Leonard some leeway because he was late to the QB position (with basketball being his main focus and playing wide receiver early in high school). But he still has to show that he can execute those complex throws on a more consistent basis, which might never happen and will make him more just an interesting backup option.

But it’s not the worst bet to make on such a competitive player with this much athleticism — who shows more feel for the position than he gets credit for — could turn into a starter down the road, with the usual “gets proper coaching” caveat.

64. Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

I did a deep dive on Shough recently. The tl;dr — Shough is an old prospect with an injury history, but he is a good athlete that can absolutely spin it, especially while throwing on the move. He also doesn't take sacks (which can be both good and bad). There are enough high-end throws on Shough's tape that makes him interesting. But teams are going to have to gauge how early it is to draft a QB that was in the same high school recruiting class as Trevor Lawrence.

65. Jordan Burch, Edge, Oregon

A strongly built defensive end that loves to use his length (33 3/4-inch arms) to push the pocket, Burch has the size and strength to move inside on different defensive looks. Even though he’s not the twitchiest athlete, Burch can still still bend and move well for such a big defender.

Burch is a bit older (currently 23) and has a limited pass rush arsenal and can rely on just trying to push blockers back, something that will become tougher against stronger and more technically refined NFL linemen. But he looks like a starter-quality edge defender that can contribute against both the run and pass with his length and strength. Plus with some versatility to kick inside.

66. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Morrison is a quick-twitch and agile athlete who is able to stay sticky in man coverage because of his technique and footspeed. Morrison is a good zone defender as well, playing with disciplined eyes and an understanding of route concepts.

Morrison has a slight build, and more physical receivers were able to bully him a bit. He is a willing tackler, but his just adequate size and strength would end up in misses, too. He also has extensive injury history in college, including multiple hip surgeries. Which is worrisome given the position he plays that relies so much on athleticism.

Overall, Morrison has the speed and technique of a quality starting cornerback (who can bump inside to the slot a bit, too). He would be much higher if he were healthy this whole season, and teams are going to have to gauge the long-term effects of his injuries.

67. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

Every Skattebo touch feels like it’s to win the Super Bowl. He has no quit in his game and wins with overwhelming toughness, balance, and strength. While Skattebo lacks long speed and can be a little too keen to run toward contact, he is an agile athlete that can get surprisingly skinny through holes and away from defenders. Skattebo is willing and able to take the hard touches, but he is also a natural pass catcher who is a viable receiving threat and safety valve for quarterbacks.

He will have to learn not to fight every battle at the next level, and he needs refinement as a pass protector. But he can be an innings eater who can create a little bit with his strength and burst for when things aren’t blocked right. Think of a smaller James Conner.

68. Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

A long-legged and productive pass catcher. Horton is a fluid mover despite having such a high-cut build. Horton is a glider who can eat up ground with his strides and is dangerous down the field and on the move with the ball in his hands (he moves a lot like DeVonta Smith). His ability to consistently get upfield in a hurry with the ball in his hands shows up on crossing routes (of which there were plenty in Colorado State’s traditional Air Raid scheme) and as a punt returner (Horton finished with three punt return touchdowns in his college career).

Horton also is comfortable extending for the football along the sideline or when working over the middle, showing off with body control and hand-eye coordination. This really shows up when he would work in the back of the end zone. Horton doesn’t have the thickest build and can get moved off his routes, and more refinement on his routes will help in that regard.

If Horton didn’t suffer an ACL injury this season, I think he would have more buzz. The fact he went and ran the 40 (with a 4.41 time at that) makes me more optimistic he can contribute early in his rookie year.

69. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

The ultimate dart throw of this QB class. Milroe was much improved over the first half of the season before tapering off as the season went along. Milroe is an explosive athlete with excellent speed and has legitimate vision as a runner and can uncork fireballs with his Statue of Liberty-esque throwing style. When Milroe is decisive, the ball truly jumps out of his hand and he is not shy to launch throws down the field. Milroe’s tools are sure to excite coaches and evaluators, and he won quite a few teams over during the draft process in interviews.

As exciting as Milroe’s flashes are, he still has a long way to go with his work from the pocket and will need time to develop into a viable NFL thrower. His decision-making would end up coming unraveled when forced to work off of his initial read, and if the defensive look unfolds in a way he’s not expecting, any type of result could happen, with turnovers and sacks cropping up a bit too much. I think NFL teams understand that Milroe will need development, and his running ability is going to give him opportunities to see the field early as he works on other aspects of his game. My optimistic view is that he could be this generation’s Kordell Stewart.

70. Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

I wrote more extensively about Dart recently. Overall, he has interesting size and tools to work with. But his ability to consistently work through plays is still a work in progress that will need time to sharpen at the next level.

71. Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

A very good athlete in a huge frame at 6-8 and 319 pounds, Trapilo has the ideal type of build and foot quickness that gives him a path as a starting tackle in the NFL. Trapilo is constantly playing under control and with good technique, and he is an easy mover that can get out of his stance and beat defenders on the back side of blocks. Trapilo plays with good eyes and awareness for post-snap movement, which should help him transition mentally to the next level.

Despite such a large frame, Trapilo’s play strength is his biggest question mark. He can have issues anchoring against stronger pass rushers and can get knocked back at the point of attack on run plays because he will get caught playing high. Trapilo is able to recover as a blocker because of his quickness., but he will have to continue to develop his lower body strength to have a viable chance to be a long-term starter.

72. Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M

Scourton is a tough evaluation. His 2023 tape at Purdue had him looking like a potential first-rounder, displaying a devastating spin move and winning with effort and quick hands. In 2024 at Texas A&M, he was bigger (285 pounds compared to 265) and his play was far less dynamic. Scourton still made plays against the run, using his thick build to anchor against the point of attack and he was able to motor his way to pressuring the quarterback.

I still think Scourton has something to him, and he could end up being a great find for a team if he plays more like his earlier (thinner) version. He doesn’t have overwhelming tools, but he’s physical and makes blockers earn it every play.

73. Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

Ferguson is an easy mover with good hands who competes as a blocker. His catching range and ability to adjust for passes really stand out when watching him, especially when he’s catching the ball on the move. His play strength as a blocker is just adequate, but it does show up in a positive way as a route runner. As Ferguson has no issues getting physical against man coverage defenders to create a bit of separation. Ferguson’s athleticism really shows up when he works out of route breaks and transitions from receiver to ball carrier. He can rapidly accelerate and burst forward to consistently pick up yards after the catch.

Overall, Ferguson has starting ability and shows that he can beat more athletic defenders in one-on-one situations. He’s not a true “Y” receiver, but he can scrap a bit as a blocker and hold his own when he has to work from in-line spots. He’s such a smooth and fluid athlete with real ball skills that he can be a nice receiving option who can legitimately split out and create some plays with the ball in his hands. I think of him as kind of a souped-up Noah Gray.

74. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

Royals' balance and body control is what stands out when watching him. While he doesn’t have an extensive route tree because of Utah State’s offense, and his route polish could still use some work, he does display the easy athleticism and ability to sink on routes that leads to optimism that he can rapidly add to his route running ability with some time and polish.

Royals has strong hands and is a good tracker of the football down the field, but can have a few drops crop up when he’s trying to run before catching the football and when in the muck over the middle. Royals is consistently able to quickly transition to being a runner and make the first tackler miss with his burst and agility. That balance and burst also shows up against press, as he’s able to make cornerbacks feel uneasy with the threat of his speed and acceleration. Overall, Royals might take a little ramp-up period to adjust to the asks of an NFL offense. But he brings an explosive play element, potential to work from inside-and-out, and good hands (and some return ability) to contribute early in his career. If he continues to add polish and layers, he has the chance of being a good secondary receiver that can fill a lot of roles for a team with an ace pass catcher.

75. Jared Wilson, C, Georgia

Wilson hasn’t played center for a long time, and his inexperience shows at times, but he has real upside to turn into a long-term pivot with continued development. Wilson is a very good athlete with solid size and length to hold up against larger defensive tackles. He doesn’t always play like a top-end athlete, but he can bend and recover with his balance and footwork. And more refinement should help him unlock his athleticism more. He’s more of a finesse blocker than a true power type, but Wilson would fit into any type of preferred run scheme.

Next 5 NFL Draft big board prospects

Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

Charles Grant, OT, WIlliam & Mary

Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia