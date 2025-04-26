2025 NFL Draft: Here's where all the QBs — which thus far, doesn't include Texas' Quinn Ewers — ended up

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 1: Will Howard #QB07 of Ohio State participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 1, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Say it with us: The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and that was reflected yet again in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ten quarterbacks have been selected so far, with the seventh round still ahead, starting with Cam Ward to the Tennessee Titans and continuing through Shedeur Sanders' winding road to the Cleveland Browns as part of a Day 3 run on QBs. Curiously enough, Texas' Quinn Ewers hasn't been one of them — yet.

Here's a look at where each of the signal-callers ended up, with analysis from Yahoo Sports NFL Draft experts Charles McDonald and Nate Tice as well as NFL staff.

Cam Ward (Miami): Round 1, No. 1 overall to Tennessee Titans

The Titans needed a quarterback and drafted the top one in the class. Ward is a quality quarterback prospect with good upside to grow into a franchise player, and the Titans have put together a good enough offensive line where he'll have a real chance to reach his ceiling. Ward might not be as highly thought of as the quarterback prospects from last year, but he's worthy of the first pick and the Titans had a huge hole at quarterback. — Charles McDonald

Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss): Round 1, No. 25 overall to New York Giants

The Giants needed a quarterback and traded up for Jaxson Dart. This is a pretty big risk for the Giants and their upcoming prospects for the 2025 season, but they needed to fill a spot in their quarterback room. Dart has a long way to go before he's ready for big-time NFL action, and Brian Daboll might not even be able to see that development through. — Charles McDonald

Tyler Shough (Louisville): Round 2, No. 40 overall to New Orleans Saints

A need pick. Shough is a quality prospect, but injuries and age make him a curious case. Shough will be 26 this fall and was in college for seven seasons. He operated Louisville's offense well and has some nice traits as a passer. He has starter potential, but the Saints will need him to get there quickly. — Charles McDonald

Jalen Milroe (Alabama): Round 3, No. 92 overall to Seattle Seahawks

This is a fun range for Milroe. He's the most "what if?" player in this draft because of his supreme athleticism. Consistency, or lack thereof, is why he wasn't a Day 1 pick. — CM

Dillon Gabriel (Oregon): Round 3, No. 94 overall to Cleveland Browns

This is ... not a QB anyone expected to go before Shedeur Sanders. Gabriel was prolific in college, especially his last season at Oregon, but his lack of size, processing speed, arm strength and accuracy is worrisome. Yet he was still a third-round pick. What? — Staff

Shedeur Sanders (Colorado): Round 5, No. 144 overall to Cleveland Browns

Cleveland doubles up at quarterback with the biggest and buzziest name this draft. Sanders improved his play in 2024, especially with his feel in the pocket and timing that he plays with on concepts. Sanders is tough, has a good arm and is more than willing to challenge defenders on tougher throws like in-breakers over the middle. When in rhythm, he can let his pass catchers thrive because of his friendly ball placement.

Sanders has below-average size and is also just an average athlete, which shows up when asked to create. He has markedly better pocket movement (although he still has a tendency to drift backward).

Sanders still has plenty to work on, especially in regards to timing and feel in the pocket. And while he has a good enough arm for the NFL, his tools aren't overwhelming enough to consistently mitigate tough situations. Will Cleveland be the right ecosystem to develop him? — Nate Tice

Kyle McCord (Syracuse): Round 6, No. 181 overall to Philadelphia Eagles

Here's a rarity: A quarterback who transferred away from Ohio State and actually improved without the Buckeyes' corps of pass catchers. It's neither side's fault, really, but McCord definitely helped his draft stock with a strong season at Syracuse. He's a well-built pocket passer with no qualms attacking downfield, but he'll have to speed up his processing, add more touch and navigate pressure better to seize the Eagles' QB2 job. — Staff

Will Howard (Ohio State): Round 6, No. 185 overall to Pittsburgh Steelers

What Howard, who helped lead Ohio State to a national title in the 2024 season, lacks in special traits he'll try to compensate for with his size and toughness. He isn't much of a playmaker and doesn't have a ton of arm strength, but he can operate an offense for a more hands-on play-caller. Feels like a good match with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. — Staff

Riley Leonard (Notre Dame): Round 6, No. 189 overall to Indianapolis Colts

Leonard has good size and is an excellent athlete who is a weapon on designed runs and in the open field. He has a good feel in the pocket (but can bail outside a bit too quickly at times) with an ability to mitigate sacks and pressure, something he has now shown behind two shaky offensive lines at Duke and then behind a — forgive the pun — green Notre Dame unit.

Leonard is an accurate thrower underneath with some real flashes of layering throws (and some downright excellent throws like at the end of the game against Indiana in the CFP), but his deep ball remains a gigantic question mark and he can have bad sprays crop up now and again. Some of that was Notre Dame's iffy receiving corps, but Leonard did feel like he was never comfortable consistently pushing the ball at times. — Nate

Graham Mertz (Florida): Round 6, No. 197 overall to Houston Texans

Mertz tore his ACL last season and is already 24 years old, though he improved his poise and decision-making in his two seasons at Florida. Still feels like a weird dart throw at QB2 for the Texans. — Staff

Tommy Mellott (Montana State): Round 6, No. 213 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders

Will he play quarterback or wide receiver in the NFL? His Relative Athletic Score was an eye-popping 9.68 and he was a first-team FCS All-American in 2024. A pick with lots of questions for the Raiders. — Staff

Cam Miller (North Dakota State): Round 6, No. 215 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders

Something something Tom Brady and sixth-round pick quarterbacks. Miller was a winner in college but doesn't project to be a starting-caliber NFL QB with his lack of elite traits. — Staff