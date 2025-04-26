2025 NFL Draft: QB Tyler Shough, born in 1999, likely the last draftee born in the 20th century

As Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the NFL is likely leaving the millennium behind.

Shough, who was born in Sept. 1999, was one of the oldest draft prospects this year. More importantly, he was the only top prospect in this draft born in the 20th century — and will probably be the last.

At age 25, Shough is notably older than his fellow draftees, who are mostly 21 or 22 years old. Nearly all of the prospects were born in the 2000s, with Shough being the only '90s kid left in the draft pool.

Shough's age is the result of a meandering road to the NFL Draft: He spent seven seasons in college, starting at Oregon before transferring to Texas Tech for three seasons, and finishing his collegiate career with one season at Louisville. Shough leaves college after picking up a number of season-ending injuries (broken collarbone, shoulder issues, broken leg) — plus four college degrees.

For added context: Shough was in the same quarterback recruiting class as Trevor Lawrence, who just finished his fourth season in the league.

Shough was not the oldest player in college football last season: There are other active players in college football who are around Shough's age — including Miami tight end Cam McCormick, who is 27, just completed his record ninth year of college football.

But he's likely one of the last to get drafted. Despite his age and injuries, Shough is a solid athlete with strong accuracy (and a scene-stealing dog), and will have a decent amount to offer to the Saints. Otherwise, it looks like the NFL will be leaving the '90s behind after this year.