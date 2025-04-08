2025 NFL Draft: Despite Najee Harris addition, Chargers taking Omarion Hampton would be a fantasy football win

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: Omarion Hampton #RB09 of North Carolina participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Yahoo Fantasy Forecast recently delved into some exciting possibilities for the NFL Draft, and one intriguing prospect that caught Matt Harmon's and Frank Schwab's attention was North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton potentially landing with the Los Angeles Chargers. Here's why Hampton to L.A. could be a big-time fantasy football win.

Hampton fits with Chargers' scheme

Schwab noted that Hampton would be a great fit for the Chargers' offensive system. The Chargers employ a power-gap scheme that's tailor-made for a running back like Hampton who can thrive behind defined running lanes. The way the Chargers configure their offense with pulling linemen and gap schemes would give Hampton the perfect setup to explode through holes, making him a tantalizing fantasy option.

Potential for immediate production is there

Harmon and Schwab both highlighted the value Hampton could bring as a rookie starter. Schwab even speculated that, despite the presence of Najee Harris on the team, if the Chargers used their 22nd pick to draft Hampton, he'd quickly become a starter. His ability to elevate the team's inconsistent ground game — they ranked 27th in rushing success rate last year — cannot be understated, and fantasy managers should take note of this potential workload.

“All of us fantasy bros would be geeked out,” Schwab exclaimed at the thought of Hampton joining the Chargers. If the Chargers indeed snagged Hampton, his ADP would shoot up. Schwab anticipated that Hampton, currently considered a fourth-round pick in early best ball drafts, would move to the early third round, reflecting the fantasy community's excitement around his potential in Los Angeles.

Justin Herbert + Hampton = The high-octane offense L.A. has been looking for

Integrating a talent like Hampton into an offense led by Justin Herbert could create a dynamic duo. Defenses already have to account for Herbert's arm and pass-catchers like Ladd McConkey, so adding a dynamic, fresh-legged running back like Hampton into the mix would make the Chargers' offense even more formidable, thus elevating Hampton's potential fantasy production.

The discussion emphasized how the Chargers have been searching for consistency and explosiveness from their backfield to complement their air attack. With Hampton, the Chargers would have a home-run threat on every down, which could translate into significant fantasy points, especially in leagues that reward long runs and touchdowns.