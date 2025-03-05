2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Donovan Ezeiruaku, edge, Boston College

Oct 21, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Ezeiruaku doesn’t have overwhelming size, but he's long (34-inch arms length) and is a disruptive pass rusher with a devastating swim move.

He is a productive player who can consistently affect the passer and has twitchiness and enough length to overcome his lack-of-ideal size.

Ezeiruaku can get smothered by larger offensive tackles, especially in the run game. While this might limit his every down projection at the next level, everyone loves pass rushers, and Ezeiruaku plays hard, is disruptive, has an pass rush arsenal already, and gets after the passer in a hur