49ers' McCaffrey, Samuel, Williams reportedly could play in Week 7 vs. Vikings

The San Francisco 49ers' offense may get a boost for their Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and offensive tackle Trent Williams may be healthy enough to play Monday night as the 49ers look to bounce back from their first defeat of the season.

McCaffrey left Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns with an oblique/rib injury and underwent an MRI on Monday. Sources told Schefter that the NFL's leading rusher (553 yards) avoided a long-term injury.

Christian McCaffrey is trying to loosen up on the sideline@ErinAndrews has more on his injury status ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/L9BnFd9UXH — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 15, 2023

McCaffrey was in pain on the sideline midway through the third quarter while the team’s medical staff appeared to tend to his side. It’s unclear specifically what happened, but he later went to the blue medical tent while the 49ers' offense took the field.

McCaffery was initially ruled as questionable to return with an oblique injury as the Browns kicked a 46-yard field goal late in the quarter, which marked the 49ers’ first second-half deficit all season. He returned for the 49ers’ first play after that field goal and took a handoff, but was seen sprinting to the locker room later in the drive.

Samuel injured his shoulder early in the game and he was examined on the sideline in the first quarter. He went to the locker room after spending about 10 minutes in the medical tent during the second quarter, and the team ruled him out of the game early in the second half.

"He just took a shot on the shoulder," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday. "It didn't look overly big or anything. It just connected right. And so it got him after that. And if you watch him like the next eight plays, you could just tell the feeling was starting to go because he couldn't use his left arm. [He] tried to come back but just couldn't get feeling back in it. So we had to shut him down."

Williams sprained his ankle after a Browns player landed on the back of his leg. He sat out two plays but finished the game. He said afterward he wanted to come back in and not put backup tackle Jaylon Moore in a not-so-easy matchup against Myles Garrett.

"Trent's a very intelligent guy who is also very competitive and understands what those decisions are," Shanahan said. "And he said he could come back. I wasn't expecting him because of how bad the injury looked. The trainers thought that it wasn't as serious as it looked. Trent was adamant to get back out there and then we keep our eyes on him all game. ... That was a pretty courageous effort by him coming out and those circumstances, especially the player he was going against."

The 49ers will travel home after Monday night's game against the Vikings to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 before heading on their bye.