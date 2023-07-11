49ers WR Deebo Samuel hangs up on radio host after questions about his Eagles comments

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 29: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers runs onto the field with teammates prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Deebo Samuel was pretty sure in February that his San Francisco 49ers could have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game if their quarterback Brock Purdy hadn't gotten injured, and he said as much directly to the media. But five months later, Samuel would rather not talk about those comments.

Samuel abruptly ended an interview with CBS Sports Radio's "The Zach Gelb Show" on Tuesday after he was asked whether he still stands by what he said.

49ers WR Deebo Samuel hangs up on The @ZachGelb Show after being asked about his comments following the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles.



“I mean, I said what I said,” Samuel said after the initial question about his comments.

Samuel didn't have much more to say when he was asked about the Eagles-Niners rematch set to take place on Week 13.

“I don’t know. Just wait until Week 13, 12, whatever week it is, and we’ll show you,” Samuel said.

That's followed by a brief silence on the line, and then a woman, possibly the public relations staffer who set up the interview, comes on the phone and says the interview is over. The show was promised around 15 minutes of Samuel interview time, but because he apparently wasn't a fan of the Eagles questions, Samuel only talked for five or six minutes.

Deebo might not want to talk about what he said, but unfortunately for him, football writers, sports radio hosts, and NFL fans (especially Eagles fans) never forget. He said that Purdy, the final pick in the 2022 draft who had surprisingly broken out when called into service, made the Niners better than the Eagles, though he had started just eight games in his career and appeared in four more.

Those aren't the kind of comments that will be forgotten. Samuel will be asked about what he said a lot over the next six to seven months. At training camp, preseason games, regular season, and playoffs. Since he can't hang up the phone on someone when he's speaking to them in person or from a podium, he might want to come up with a satisfactory answer now so he can save himself the headache.