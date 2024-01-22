49ers WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) has '50-50' chance of playing vs. Lions

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) walks off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football NFC divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Ashley Landis/AP)

The San Francisco 49ers definitively know that Deebo Samuel didn't suffer a fractured shoulder, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday.

What the team doesn't know is whether the receiver will be able to play in the NFC championship game when the 49ers host the Detroit Lions.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Samuel is considered "50-50" for Sunday's contest.

Samuel missed the second half of San Francisco's game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. In the first half the divisional game, Samuel injured his left shoulder.

The 49ers are particularly wary about the health of Samuel's shoulder because he already sustained a hairline fracture in his shoulder in Week 6 of the regular season. San Francisco then proceeded to lose its next two games without him in the lineup.

This is the third consecutive NFC title bout for San Francisco.