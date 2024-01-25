49ers WR Deeboo Samuel (shoulder) makes progress, will be limited at practice

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) stands on the sideline during an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Santa Clara. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker) (Scot Tucker/AP)

Deebo Samuel will return to the practice field for the first time since injuring his shoulder on Sunday.

Ahead of the San Francisco 49ers' second practice session of the week, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Samuel would be a limited participant a day after failing to get on the field.

When reporters broached Shanahan about what changed with Samuel's shoulder, Shanahan responded he was good "enough to be limited."

San Francisco will have its final practice on Friday before hosting the Detroit Lions on Sunday for the NFC Championship game.

Samuel injured his right shoulder in the first half against the Green Bay Packers in last weekend's divisional game. He didn't return to the game after halftime.

Shanahan said on Monday that Samuel had a "50-50" chance to play against the Lions in the conference title bout.

Samuel worked with trainers, on the side, during San Francisco's first practice.

"He's feeling better. It makes me feel better," Shanahan said on Wednesday. "His shoulder hurts."

Quarterback Brock Purdy took the podium and was asked about Samuel's impact on the offense and what changes when he's not on the field.

"I think he's probably the best playmaker in this league," Purdy said. "You get the ball in his hands, he can do whatever he wants. [He] makes guys miss, breaks tackles, he's strong, he's tough, he's got grit, and we all feed off it. So Deebo definitely gives us some juice and energy and momentum on our offense."

