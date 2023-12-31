99-yard pick-6! Eagles' Sydney Brown takes Kyler Murray all the way back

Arizona Cardinals v Philadelphia Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 31: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Eagles spent the season's first three months in control of the NFC, then let it slip away with three straight losses. If Philadelphia is going to return to the Super Bowl this year, it'll need a bit of the big-play mojo it displayed Sunday afternoon against the Cardinals.

Already up 7-3, the Eagles were trying to contain Kyler Murray and the Cardinals as they reached the edge of the red zone. Murray lofted a pass for Wilson, and someone missed a sign, because the ball ended up in the hands of Philly's wide-open Sydney Brown. With a little help from his teammates, and some clever broken-field running, Brown took the ball back 99 yards for a touchdown.

The touchdown gave Philadelphia a 14-3 lead; Arizona responded with a field goal shortly before halftime.

The Eagles need a win to keep a game ahead of the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East lead, and to keep pace with the San Francisco 49ers, playing the heavy-underdog Commanders at the same time as Philadelphia-Arizona.