Aaron Jones reportedly returning to Vikings on 2-year, $20 million deal

The Minnesota Vikings are getting a key member of their offense back for 2025.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones has agreed to return to the Vikings on a two-year, $20 million contract.
