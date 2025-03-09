Aaron Jones reportedly returning to Vikings on 2-year, $20 million deal

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 13: Running back Aaron Jones #33 of the Minnesota Vikings stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFC Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Rams, at State Farm Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings are getting a key member of their offense back for 2025.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones has agreed to return to the Vikings on a two-year, $20 million contract.