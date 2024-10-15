Aaron Rodgers does it again, hits another Hail Mary for Jets

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, N.J., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

Just before the New York Jets' final play of the first half Monday night, ESPN showed a montage of Aaron Rodgers' Hail Mary completions. There have been three in his career.

Moments later, he had his fourth.

Rodgers heaved one up at the end of the half and his old Green Bay Packers teammate Allen Lazard came down with it. It went for 52 yards. The 40-year-old quarterback can still fling it downfield.

Instead of being down 20-10 to the Buffalo Bills at halftime, the Jets trailed just 20-17.

There was almost some controversy. Lazard came down with the ball in the end zone, and after a moment it popped out. It was initially ruled incomplete but another official came in and overruled that call, saying it was complete. Then ESPN showed the replay and it was clear Lazard had it, and it was ripped out long after he established possession.

Rodgers had three other carry Hail Marys: one to Richard Rodgers to beat the Lions, another to Jeff Janis to send a wild-card game at Arizona to overtime and another in the playoffs to Randall Cobb at the end of the first half. He's still the king of the Hail Mary passes.