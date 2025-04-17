Active shooter reported at Florida State University; multiple people reportedly hospitalized

Multiple people were taken to a hospital in Tallahassee, Fla., on Thursday after an active shooter was reported at Florida State University, officials said.

Shortly after noon, the school issued an alert that said an active shooter was reported in the area of the student union, asking students to shelter in place.

“Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures," the alert read.

The university sent out a second alert as police were responding to the active shooter call, telling students to continue to shelter in place. All classes and university events were canceled for the day, and the school urged anyone not already on campus to stay away.

WCTV reported that at least four people have been hospitalized.

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital issued a statement to the Tallahassee Democrat confirming that it was "receiving and caring for patients related to an incident that has occurred at Florida State University" but had no additional information on the number of people or extent of their injuries.

