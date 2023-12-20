After fighting off recruit exodus, Ryan Day and Ohio State breathe a sigh of relief

Ohio State v Wisconsin MADISON, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 28: Ryan Day head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) (John Fisher/Getty Images)

Ryan Day was in the middle of his signing day news conference, discussing a new crop of Ohio State Buckeyes when the program’s general manager, Mark Pantoni, conveyed a message to him.

Jeremiah Smith, the five-star wide receiver and top recruit in the 2024 class, had just signed with Ohio State during an event at his Miami-area school.

“Really?” Day asked.

Really, he was told. The nation’s top player was in the fold after weeks of speculation that he might be a late flip to either Miami or Florida State.

Day exhaled.

"Jeez," he muttered, before pretending he was about to faint.

Not long after that came more good news. Five-star defensive end Eddrick Houston from Buford, Georgia, was signing with Ohio State as well even after a ferocious late push by Alabama that left many recruiting experts predicting a flip to the Crimson Tide.

Ohio State finished with the third-ranked recruiting class per Rivals.com, a 20-man outfit whose average star ranking of 3.95 is best in the nation.

That’s a huge win for Ohio State and a much-needed one for Day, who despite his 56-7 record wasn’t having the smoothest time since losing to Michigan less than a month ago.

Since then, 15 Buckeyes entered the transfer portal, including, most notably, starting quarterback Kyle McCord. Coupled with the expected NFL departures and those out of eligibility, the roster was about as in flux as you ever see at a program such as Ohio State.

Then came the run up to signing day. Just this week two four-star recruits decommitted to sign elsewhere — wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan to Oregon and running back Jordan Lyle to Miami. They followed a late-November decommit from five-star defensive end Justin Scott, who also flipped to Miami.

Ohio State is about the last program anyone has to worry about when it comes to talent. The Buckeyes are always good. That said, you can understand why Ryan Day was sighing with relief when word arrived that he had held onto Smith and Houston.

Wednesday could have been a disaster.

“Ultimately,” Day said, “we want to have the best roster in the country come August.”

In many years, Ohio State does, or is at least close. No other school outside of the southeast recruits as well as the Buckeyes. Day knows the only way to beat the Alabamas and Georgias on the field is to first beat them for the recruits they covet.

When asked what he looks for when hiring assistant coaches, he doesn’t hesitate.

“The first thing is recruiting,” Day said. “That’s the No. 1 thing. You have to recruit [the] position [you coach]. You are the head coach of your position. It is your job to have the best room in the country. When you are at Ohio State and you are coaching the receivers, it should be ‘Wide Receiver U.’ If you are coaching the linebackers, it should be ‘Linebacker U.’”

This group should help do some of that. If Marvin Harrison Jr. is headed to the top five of the NFL Draft, then current freshman and former five-star recruit Carnell Tate is set to step in, followed by Jeremiah Smith, of course, as the next potential great pass catcher in Columbus.

Depth of talent has always been one of Ohio State’s strengths. These recruiting classes pile up and the wins follow. It’s been that way since before Woody Hayes. Urban Meyer came along and went increasingly national. Day has followed along.

So at least Buckeye fans have something positive to celebrate this offseason. The weeks after that third consecutive loss to the Wolverines were bleak.

The bowl game against Missouri is a far cry from the playoffs, but it will be a chance for Devin Brown to prove he can succeed McCord, who beat him out of the job back in summer camp.

“This [game] is going to be Devin’s to play,” Day said.

If that doesn’t materialize, maybe Ohio State goes hunting for a quarterback in the portal this spring. Or it turns to a younger player, including top-100 signee Air Noland from Fairburn, Georgia. We’ll see.

If nothing else, Day looked energized and enthused Wednesday, a day that could have gone one of two ways.

If in the minutes after the loss in Ann Arbor he looked like a broken and beaten man, this was a coach excited not just by the signing day flips that never materialized, but the possibilities that lie ahead for his Buckeyes.

Hope springs eternal on signing day.