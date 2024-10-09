Aidan O'Connell to replace Gardner Minshew as Raiders' starting quarterback vs. Steelers

Aidan O'Connell will start at quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 in place of previous starter Gardner Minshew.
Head coach Antonio Pierce announced the decision on Wednesday.
