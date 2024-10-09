Aidan O'Connell to replace Gardner Minshew as Raiders' starting quarterback vs. Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders v Minnesota Vikings MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 10: Aidan O'Connell #12 of the Las Vegas Raiders scrambles out of the pocket during the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Aidan O'Connell will start at quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 in place of previous starter Gardner Minshew.

Head coach Antonio Pierce announced the decision on Wednesday.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!