Alabama, fueled by Mark Sears, sets NCAA tournament record with 3-point barrage against BYU

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MARCH 27: Mark Sears #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates a basket against the Brigham Young Cougars during the second half in the East Regional Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Prudential Center on March 27, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Alabama's outburst against BYU in the Sweet 16 is one for the record books.

With his ninth 3-pointer of the game Thursday night, Alabama's All-America guard Mark Sears pushed the Crimson Tide to 22 for the game, a new record for 3-pointers in the NCAA tournament.

Alabama is making it RAIN from deep setting the NCAA record for most threes in a NCAA tournament game 🔥



(via @MarchMadnessMBB)



pic.twitter.com/iePgJW72ml — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 28, 2025

This story will be updated.